What Is Amy Sedaris' Net Worth?

Amy Sedaris is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Sedaris is best known for playing Jerri Blank on Comedy Central's "Strangers with Candy" (1999–2000), which she co-created with Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, and Mitch Rouse. She also wrote for the series and the 2005 "Strangers with Candy" film. Amy co-created starred on, and wrote for Comedy Central's "Exit 57" (1995–1996) and truTV's "At Home with Amy Sedaris" (2017–2020), and she executive produced "At Home with Amy Sedaris" as well. She has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "School of Rock" (2003), "Elf" (2003), "Bewitched" (2005), "Hits" (2014), and "Handsome" (2017) and the television series "The Heart, She Holler" (2013–2014), "Alpha House" (2013–2014), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (2015–2020), and "No Activity" (2017–present).

Sedaris voiced Foxy Loxy in "Chicken Little" (2005), Cinderella in "Shrek the Third" (2007), Jill in "Puss in Boots" (2011), Guineafowl in "The Lion King" (2019), Princess Carolyn on "BoJack Horseman" (2014–2020), and Lydia / Mina Loveberry on "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" (2016–2019), and she has also lent her voice to the films "Space Buddies" (2009), "Super Buddies" (2013), and "The Boss Baby: Family Business" (2021) and the TV shows "F is for Family" (2020) and "DuckTales" (2020). Amy has published the books "Wigfield: The Can-Do Town That Just May Not" (with Colbert and Dinello, 2004), "I Like You: Hospitality Under The Influence" (2006), and "Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People" (with Dinello, 2010).

Early Life

Amy Sedaris was born Amy Louise Sedaris on March 29, 1961, in Endicott, New York. She grew up Raleigh, North Carolina, with mother Sharon, father Louis, and siblings David, Lisa, Tiffany, Gretchen, and Paul. David Sedaris is an author and humorist known for books such as "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," and he and Amy have written plays together under the moniker "The Talent Family." Sedaris comes from a Greek Orthodox family, and she attended Jesse O. Sanderson High School. Amy's first job was at a Winn-Dixie supermarket, and she often used the store's loudspeaker to make fake announcements. She later moved to Chicago and worked as a server as Zanies Comedy Club and joined the Annoyance Theatre and Second City comedy troupes.

Career

Sedaris made her television debut in the 1991 TV movie "Big Deals," and in 1995, she co-created the sketch comedy series "Exit 57" with Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Jodi Lennon, and Mitch Rouse. Her first feature film was 1997's "Commandments," and in 1998, she co-starred with Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in "Six Days, Seven Nights." From 1999 to 2000, Amy starred as Geraldine Antonia "Jerri" Blank on "Strangers with Candy" alongside Colbert and Dinello. The series aired 31 episodes over three seasons, and a prequel film was released in 2005. Sedaris appeared in the films "Jump Tomorrow" (2001), "Maid in Manhattan" (2002), "Neurotica" (2004), "My Baby's Daddy" (2004), "Romance & Cigarettes" (2005), "I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With" (2006), "Dedication" (2007), "Dance Flick" (2009), "Jennifer's Body" (2009), and "Old Dogs" (2009), and she co-starred with Jack Black and Joan Cusack in 2003's "School of Rock." She teamed up with Will Ferrell in 2003's "Elf" and 2005's "Bewitched" (which Colbert also appeared in), and around this time, she guest-starred on "Just Shoot Me!" (2001), "Sex and the City" (2002–2003), "Monk" (2002–2003), "Ed" (2004), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2004), "Wonder Showzen" (2005), "Sesame Street" (2006), "My Name Is Earl" (2006), "Andy Barker, P.I." (2007), and "Rescue Me" (2007).

In 2009, Sedaris played Principal Hoffman in Nickelodeon's "Gym Teacher: The Movie," which was directed by Paul Dinello, then she guest-starred on "The Closer" (2009), "The New Adventures of Old Christine" (2009), "The Middle" (2010), "Royal Pains" (2011), "Hot In Cleveland" (2011), and "Raising Hope" (2011; 2014). Amy appeared in the films "Beware the Gonzo" (2010), "The Best and the Brightest" (2010), "Ping Pong Summer" (2014), "Chef" (2014), "Goodbye to All That" (2014), and "Ghost Team" (2016), and in 2014, she starred in "Hits," which was written and directed by David Cross. She guest-starred on "The Good Wife" (2012), "30 Rock" (2012), "Broad City" (2014; 2019), "Kevin from Work" (2015), and "Difficult People" (2015–2017), and from 2013 to 2014, she played Hurshe Heartshe on Adult Swim's "The Heart, She Holler" and Louise Laffer on the Amazon Studios political satire "Alpha House." From 2014 to 2020, Sedaris voiced Princess Carolyn on the Netflix animated series "BoJack Horseman" alongside Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul, and she played Mimi Kanasis on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" from 2015 to 2020. In 2017, she began starring as Janice Delongpre on the CBS All Access comedy "No Activity," and she and Dinello co-created "At Home with Amy Sedaris," which ran for three seasons and earned Amy a Writers Guild of America Award and two Primetime Emmy nominations. In recent years, she appeared in the film "Handsome" (2017) and the television series "Divorce" (2018), "The Mandalorian" (2019–2020), "Betty" (2021), and "The Book of Boba Fett" (20220), and she voiced Betty Cooper on "The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special" (2021).

Personal Life

Amy was in a relationship with Paul Dinello for eight years. After their break-up, Dinello married photographer Danielle St. Laurent, and Sedaris is the godmother of their two sons. Amy has said in interviews that she isn't interested in getting married or having children. Sedaris used to run the business Dusty Food Cupcakes (which also sold cheeseballs) out of her home. She adopted a rabbit, Dusty, from a rabbit rescue and recruited famed designer Todd Oldham to build Dusty a "bunny condo." Amy has made educational videos for the House Rabbit Society, and she has helped "rabbit-proof" the homes of new bunny owners, including Stephen Colbert. Sedaris has appeared in PETA ads as Jerri Blank, speaking out against fur and the menopause drug Premarin (which is made with urine from pregnant mares).

Awards and Nominations

Sedaris received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "At Home with Amy Sedaris" in 2018 and 2019, and the series also earned her Writers Guild of America Award nominations for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series in 2019, 2020, and 2021 (winning in 2021) and Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Female Performance in a Variety Program in 2018 and 2020. For "BoJack Horseman," Amy received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Voice-Over Performance in a Animated Program (2018) and a Critics Choice Super Award nomination for Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series (2021). In 1995, she earned CableACE Award nominations for Comedy Series and Actress in a Comedy Series for "Exit 57," and in 2016, she received a Gold Derby Award nomination for Comedy Guest Actress for "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." In 2012, Sedaris and her "Puss in Boots" co-stars shared a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film.

Real Estate

In April 2019, Amy paid $1.7 million for a co-op that is directly above her Greenwich Village apartment, which she purchased for $1.3 million in 2008. The co-op includes one bedroom and one bathroom.