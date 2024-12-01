What is Amir Blumenfeld's Net Worth?

Amir Blumenfeld is an Israeli-American comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, basketball enthusiast, and television host who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Amir Blumenfeld is best known for being one-half of the award-winning comedy duo Jake and Amir. As a comedy sketch writer and actor, Amir co-stars with Jake Hurwitz on MTV's The CollegeHumor Show and produced content for the CollegeHumor website.

Early Years

Amir Schmuel Blumenfeld was born in Afula, Israel, on January 18, 1983. When he was two years old, he moved to Los Angeles, California, with his parents and two older brothers, who practice Reform Judaism.

Amir attended Milken Community High School – a private high school in Los Angeles.

He graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. As a college sophomore, he began writing articles for the CollegeHumor website. After graduation, CollegeHumor hired him and another of their writers – Streeter Seidell – to pen "The CollegeHumor Guide to College." The book is described as a laugh-out-loud depiction of the college experience. Eventually, Amir began writing and acting in original videos for CollegeHumor.

Jake and Amir

While interning at CollegeHumor in 2006, Amir Blumenfeld met comedy writer and co-worker Jake Hurwitz. The two men began making videos together and uploading them to the video-sharing website Vimeo. The following year, they began starring in the new web series "Jake and Amir." With Jake playing a thoroughly sensible man and Amir portraying an annoying and exaggerated version of himself, the series became CollegeHumor's longest-running – containing nearly 700 episodes over the course of eight years. In 2010, the series won a People's Voice Webby Award.

In 2013, Jake and Amir started the podcast "If I Were You," – a comedic advice show where listeners email their questions, and the two hosts respond with laughable answers which they may or may not be qualified to offer. In 2015, they founded the podcasting network Headgum Studios, which went on to provide dozens of programs, including "Buckets With Amir Blumenfeld," in which he and his guests discuss the sport of basketball; "The Mindhouse Project" hosted by comedian Josh Ruben; and "Let's Talk About Me, Baby" hosted by musician Utkarsh Ambudkar. They expanded into online video and a YouTube channel for comedy videos in 2016. Later that year, they released an on-demand comedy series on Vimeo called "Lonely and Horny," which was picked up by CollegeHumor. The series stars Amir as Ruby Jade, a selfish middle-aged man who is desperate for a girlfriend and dependent on a dating coach to help him reach that goal.

In 2018, the comedy duo released a web series on Patreon called "Jake and Amir Watch Jake and Amir" – a show in which they watched and reviewed episodes of their popular show "Jake and Amir" and shared behind-the-scenes information.

Jake and Amir got the rights to their show "Jake and Amir" back from CollegeHumor in 2021 and began releasing new videos. The following year, they started the podcast marketplace Gumblog and shared their advice regarding what to consider as a new podcaster, as well as a dating app called Orion. Orion has a personality-forward interface where users build their profiles with personal photos and general images, which create a collage that gives a feel for who they are three-dimensionally. Once two people are matched on Orion, the app places them into a conversation, alleviating the need to initiate small talk.

CollegeHumor

From 2007 to 2010, Amir Blumenfeld wrote scripts for the web series "Hardly Working." He appeared in the CollegeHumor web series "Very Mary Kate," portraying director Woody Allen in 2010, and on the short-lived sitcom "The CollegeHumor Show." Despite only having aired for six episodes, "The CollegeHumor Show" resulted in the spin-off MTV comedy series "Pranked," which debuted on August 27, 2009, and aired until 2012. The show was hosted by Amir and Streeter Seidell and focused on the duo playing practical jokes on each other.

Film & Television

In 2009, Amir Blumenfeld played Lewis Plunkett in the American comedy short film "The Old Man and the Seymour," about a 47-year-old man deficient in growth hormones who gets mistaken for a new student at the high school his nephew attends. In 2011, Amir starred as Adrian in the comedy "A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas," a film written by Jake Hurwitz and American screenwriter Hayden Schlossberg, which follows two friends who reunite to go out and find a Christmas tree.

In the 2011 comedy-drama series "I Just Want My Pants Back" – based on the 2007 novel of the same name by author David J. Rosen – Amir played a hipster guy in the episode "Never Trust a Moonblower" and soon after appeared in two episodes of the show "Money from Strangers" which pulls unwitting contestants from the streets to successfully pull pranks on other people for a reward of $1,000.

In 2018, Amir played the character of Tevin in an episode of the educational comedy series "Adam Ruins Everything" – starring American comedian Adam Conover – which served to debunk common misconceptions on a wide array of subjects. He then played the character of Leo in an episode of the anthology horror-comedy series "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" created that year by American comedian Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait.

Writing

Amir Blumenfeld's work has been published in the American monthly sports magazine ESPN The Magazine, and his sideline reporting and expert analysis were included in the ESPN Guide to Psycho Fan Behavior. He has also written for the online and print magazine Mental Floss, which presented facts, puzzles, and trivia geared toward millennials.

Awards

Amir Blumfeld has been nominated numerous times for a Streamy Award in the categories of Best Male Performance and Best Actor in a Comedy Web Series. In 2010, he won a Webby Award for Best Individual Performance, while he and Jake Hurwitz won for Best Comedy Series.

Personal Life

In 2017, Amir Blumenfeld began dating actress Avital Ash, who co-starred with him in the series "Lonely and Horny" portraying Fiona. They were married on October 15, 2023.