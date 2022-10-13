Ali Wong Net Worth:

What Is Ali Wong's Net Worth?

Ali Wong is an American actress, stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Ali Wong has starred in and produced the Netflix comedy specials "Ali Wong: Baby Cobra" (2016), "Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife" (2018), and "Ali Wong: Don Wong" (2022), and she published the book "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life" in 2019. Ali wrote, produced, and starred in the 2019 film "Always Be My Maybe," and she has played Olivia on NBC's "Are You There, Chelsea?" (2012), Dr. Lina Lark on ABC's "Black Box" (2014), and Doris on the ABC sitcom "American Housewife" (2016–2021). She has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Savages" (2012), "Dealin' with Idiots" (2013), and "Birds of Prey" (2020) and the television series "Breaking In" (2011), "Love, Victor" (2020), and "Paper Girls" (2022).

Wong has voiced Bertie on "Tuca & Bertie" (2019–present), Ali on "Big Mouth" (2019–present), and Becca on "Human Resources" (2022), and she has also lent her voice to several other animated projects, such as "BoJack Horseman" (2015), "The Angry Birds Movie" (2016), "The Lego Ninjago Movie" (2017), "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (2018), "OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes" (2018), and "Onward" (2020). She executive produces "Tuca & Bertie," has written for the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" (2015–2016), and directed and produced the 2022 comedy special "Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy." In 2020, Ali was included on "Time" magazine's list of the year's "100 Most Influential People."

Early Life

Ali Wong was born Alexandra Dawn Wong on April 19, 1982, in San Francisco, California. Ali's father, Adolphus (who passed away in 2011), was a Chinese-American anesthesiologist who spent three decades working for Kaiser Permanente, and her mother, Tam, a Vietnamese social worker, moved to America in 1960. Wong has three older siblings, and she was student body class president at San Francisco University High School. After graduating in 2000, Ali attended UCLA, majoring in Asian-American studies. At UCLA, she joined the LCC Theatre Company, which is the oldest and largest Asian-American collegiate theater group in the country. Wong also worked at The Lair of the Golden Bear, a family camp for UC Berkeley alumni, for a summer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian-American studies in 2005, graduating summa cum laude, then she received a Fulbright scholarship to study in Vietnam. Ali told "The Washington Post" in 2012, "I hated it because no one understood me. I'm not very good at Vietnamese, and I could probably express 5 percent of what I wanted to say. Nobody would get my references or my humor, and I felt super lonely and got really depressed because I couldn't make anybody laugh. That's when I decided, 'I've gotta go home and try to do this for a living.'"

Career

When Wong was 23, she performed stand-up comedy for the first time, and she moved to New York City soon after. In 2011, she was named one of "10 Comics to Watch" by "Variety," then she appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Chelsea Lately," "Funny as Hell," "Best Week Ever," "@midnight," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Comedy Underground with Dave Attell." Around this time, Ali guest-starred on "Breaking In" (2011) and "Inside Amy Schumer" (2014–2015), and she played Olivia on NBC's "Are You There, Chelsea?" (2012), which was based on the Chelsea Handler book "Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea." She appeared in the 2012 Oliver Stone-directed crime thriller "Savages" and the 2013 Jeff Garlin-directed comedy "Dealin' with Idiots," and in 2014, she starred as Dr. Lina Lark on the ABC medical drama "Black Box." She released her first comedy special, "Ali Wong: Baby Cobra," on Netflix in 2016. Ali was seven months pregnant when she filmed the special, and "New York Magazine" stated, "The special's arrival on Netflix is the sort of star-making moment that unites the tastes of the unlikeliest fans." She followed "Baby Cobra" with "Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife" in 2018 and "Ali Wong: Don Wong" in 2022, and she was also pregnant when she filmed "Hard Knock Wife" in 2017.

From 2016 to 2021, Ali played Doris on ABC's "American Housewife," and in 2017, she guest-starred on "Fresh Off the Boat," which she formerly wrote for, and co-starred with Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J. K. Simmons, Katt Williams, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken, and Glenn Close in the film "Father Figures." She provided the voice of Felony in the 2018 Disney film "Ralph Breaks the Internet," which grossed $529.3 million at the box office, and in 2019, she began voicing Roberta "Bertie" Songthrush on "Tuca & Bertie" alongside Tiffany Haddish. Netflix canceled the series after the first season, but it was picked up by Adult Swim, which renewed it for a third season in August 2021. Wong co-starred and co-wrote the 2019 film "Always Be My Maybe" with Randall Park, and it was viewed by more than 30 million households on Netflix within its first month of release. That year she also began voicing Ali on Netflix's "Big Mouth," and in 2022, she voiced Becca on the spin-off "Human Resources." In 2020, Wong played Ellen Yee in "Birds of Prey," voiced Gore in the Disney-Pixar movie "Onward," and had a recurring role as Ms. Thomas on Hulu's "Love, Victor." In 2022, she appeared in five episodes of Amazon Prime Video's "Paper Girls," and she surprised her friend Citadelle with a home renovation on the HGTV series "Celebrity IOU."

Personal Life

In 2010, Ali met GoodRx vice president Justin Hakuta at a wedding, and they married on November 27, 2014. Justin is the son of Ken Hakuta, an inventor who hosted the children's invention program "The Dr. Fad Show" in the late '80s and early '90s. Ali and Justin welcomed daughters Mari (born November 2015) and Nikki (born December 2017) before filing for divorce in April 2022. Wong has spoken openly about the fact that she suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her daughters and has said that joking about it has helped her cope. Ali spoke about her miscarriage in her first special, and she told "The Guardian" in 2019, "It was very taboo for women to talk about miscarriage and it still kind of is. Still to this day, people walk up to me on the street, thanking me for making them feel less embarrassed, less ashamed and less sad about having a miscarriage."

Award Nominations

In 2022, Wong earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for "Ali Wong: Don Wong." In 2018, she received a Legacy Award nomination for Best Stand Up Comedian Female at the Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Awards, and in 2019, she earned a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Comedy Movie Star. For "Tuca & Bertie," Ali has received an Annie Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production (2020) and a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Series – Shortform (2019).