What Is Ali Siddiq's Net Worth?

Ali Siddiq is an American stand-up comedian, writer, producer, radio personality, and public speaker who has a net worth of $1 million. Ali Siddiq won Comedy Central's Up Next competition in 2013, and he was a finalist on NBC's "Bring the Funny" in 2019. Ali has released the stand-up comedy albums "Talking Loud Saying Something" (2010), "Freedom of Speech" (2013), "Enjoy Your Life" (2013), "Damaged Goods" (2016), and "The Prison Manual" (2019) and the specials "It's Bigger Than These Bars" (2018), "The Domino Effect" (2022), "Unprotected Sets" (2022), "The Domino Effect 2: Loss" (2023), and "Don't Judge A Book by Its Cover" (2023), and he has produced several of his specials. Siddiq has appeared on television shows such as "Def Comedy Jam" (2008), "This Is Not Happening" (2015–2016), "Gotham Comedy Live" (2015), "The Half Hour" (2016), "@midnight" (2016), "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" (2018), "Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring" (2019), "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" (2019), "The D.L. Hughley Show" (2019), and "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks" (2020) as well as several episodes of "BET's Comicview." In 2021, he began co-hosting the R&B program "Uncle Funky Larry Jones & Ali Siddiq" on the Houston radio station KMJQ (Majic 102.1 FM). In 2013, Comedy Central named Ali the "#1 Comic to Watch."

Early Life

Ali Siddiq was born on October 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas. He attended Jane Long Middle School and Paul Revere Middle School, and after his parents split up, Ali and his siblings were raised by their single mother and lived in the projects for a time. The Siddiq children later lived with other relatives. When Ali was 10 years old, he was nearly run over, and his mother and aunt got into a fight with the car's driver because she wouldn't apologize. Siddiq started selling drugs at the age of 14, and when he was 19, he was arrested for cocaine trafficking. After being convicted of "delivery of a controlled substance," he was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was released after six years. During an interview with "Comedy Scene in Houston," Ali stated, "In prison, I worked as an SSI—basically a janitor, in the section where people are locked up all day—never get out except for ONE hour—if that. I would watch 'Martin'—and I would perform EVERY character in 'Martin' for the people in there. And after 'Martin' ended, I started doin' stand up, and started talkin' about all the things that were goin' on in prison. If you can perform for people who have NOTHING to laugh about—and you can make 'em laugh, performin' out here's a cake walk." After his release from prison in October 1997, Siddiq took jobs at a sunglasses shop and a department store.

Career

Ali made his stand-up comedy debut at Houston's Just Joking Comedy Club during Apollo Night in late 1997, and he soon began co-hosting Apollo Night. He toured with Lavell Crawford, and he started appearing on "BET's Comicview" in 2000. In 2008, Siddiq performed on "Def Comedy Jam," followed by "ComicView: One Mic Stand" in 2009. He released the comedy album "Talking Loud Saying Something" in 2010, and in 2013, he released two more, "Freedom of Speech" and "Enjoy Your Life." After hosting six shows at the Improv for DL Hughley, he went on tour with Hughley, and in 2013, he hosted the Showtime special "Bill Bellamy's Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour" and served as Bellamy's opening act. That year Ali won Comedy Central's Up Next, a stand-up comedy competition that had more than 300 entrants. He was the opening act on the televised special "Centric Comedy All-Stars 2014," and in 2015, he performed on Comedy Central's "This Is Not Happening," and a video clip of his appearance went viral. Siddiq got his own episode of Comedy Central's "The Half Hour" in 2016, and that year he also appeared on "Gotham Comedy Live," "Unsung Hollywood," and "@midnight." His 2018 Comedy Central special "It's Bigger Than These Bars" was filmed at Texas' Bell County Jail.

Ali appeared on "Desus & Mero" (2018), "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" (2018), "Inside Joke at Moontower" (2018), "Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring" (2019), "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" (2019), "Above Average Presents" (2019), "The D.L. Hughley Show" (2019), and "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks" (2020), and in 2019, he made it to the top five on NBC's "Bring the Funny." Siddiq played himself in the films "The Workout Room" (2019) and "This Christmas Chance" (2023). In 2022, he starred in the hour-long comedy specials "The Domino Effect" (YouTube) and "Unprotected Sets" (EPIX), and as of this writing, "The Domino Effect" has been viewed more than 11 million times. Ali guest-starred on "Pause with Sam Jay" and "Flatbush Misdemeanors" in 2022, and in 2023, he performed on "DL Hughley's Speakeasy," was featured in the "The Rise of Life-Without-Parole Sentences" episode of the Vice News / Marshall Project docuseries "Inside Story," and released the comedy specials "The Domino Effect 2: Loss" and "Don't Judge A Book by Its Cover." Siddiq has also appeared on podcasts such as "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank," and "Uncle Joey's Joint with Joey Diaz."

Personal Life

In 2009, Ali began hosting the annual Jive Turkeys Comedy Show, which raises funds for the Houston Food Bank. In 2017, Siddiq organized a benefit for Houston residents that had been affected by Hurricane Harvey. The following year, he performed at a benefit for Saba Homes, a charitable organization dedicated to helping orphaned children. Ali has also done volunteer work for the Harris County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.