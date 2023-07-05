What is Aidy Bryant's Net Worth?

Aidy Bryant is an American actress and comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. Aidy Bryant is best known for being a former cast member on the television series "Saturday Night Live." She was a cast-member from 2012 to 2022.

There are 21 episodes in a season of SNL. First-year cast members make $7,000 per episode, or $147,000 per season. Second-year cast members make $8,000 per episode, or $168,000 per season. If a cast member makes it to their fifth season, they make $15,000 per episode, or $315,000 per season. The highest salary that can be reached at SNL is for people who've been there the longest or are the most important to the show. They make $25,000 per episode, or $525,000 per year. It is likely that Aidy Bryant's salary was on higher end of that spectrum by the time she left the show.

Early Life

Bryant was born on May 7, 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona to parents Georganne and Tom Bryant. Her mother owned a boutique in Phoenix while Bryant was growing up. She grew up with her one brother and is of English, Irish, and German descent. She attended Xavier College Preparatory and graduated in 2005. While a teenager, she attended improv workshops at the Arizona Jewish Theatre Company. After high school, she attended Columbia College in Chicago and graduated in 2009. While there, she participated in the school's comedy studies program which had been developed by the Theatre Department and The Second City, the famed Chicago improv comedy group.

Career

After graduating from Columbia College, Bryant toured with the musical improv group Baby Wants Candy. During this time, she was approached by The Second City and began performing with the group. She toured the country and also performed on board Norwegian Cruise Lines. She has also performed with iO Chicago and the Annoyance Theatre. She then was approached to audition for "Saturday Night Live," and eventually landed a spot on the show as one of the show's youngest ever hires given she was only 25 at the time.

Bryant made her debut as a featured player on "Saturday Night Live" on September 15, 2012 during the show's 38th season. She was promoted to a repertory player during her second season on the show. Some of Bryant's recurring characters on "Saturday Night Live" include 'Lil Baby Aidy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ted Cruz, and Tonker Bell, among others. In 2014, she and a number of other "SNL" cast members were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrcis for the "Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed)" music video sketch that had aired on the show in December of 2013.

In addition to her work on "Saturday Night Live," Bryant appeared with a recurring role in the second season of IFC's "Comedy Bang! Bang!" playing the show's segment producer. She also made an uncredited cameo appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." She has also made guest appearances on shows like "Broad City," "Documentary Now!," "The Awesomes," and "Girls."

In 2016, Bryant had a recurring role as Alice in the Louis C.K. series "Horace and Pete." In 2017, Bryant provided the voice of main character D.D. Danger on the animated series "Danger & Eggs." She voiced the character for 13 episodes of the show. In 2018, she received a nomination at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also had a role in the film "I Feel Pretty" starring comedian Amy Schumer and in the series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Portlandia."

In 2019, Bryant starred in the Hulu series "Shrill." After she became involved with the show as a co-writer, co-executive producer, and as the main character, there were questions as to whether she would return for the 2019-2020 season of "SNL." Lorne Michaels, the creator and producer of "SNL," encouraged her to work on both shows. Bryant has stated that should would work 12-hour days on "Shrill" followed by working on "SNL" afterwards. "Shrill" ran for three seasons, ending in May of 2021. In the final season of the show, Bryant received a nomination at the Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Bryant had also planned to leave "SNL" after its 45th season but the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to reconsider leaving in order to experience one final normal season. She did leave the show after the 2021-2022 season.

In 2021, Bryant signed an overall deal with Universal Television. She currently voices the character of Emmy on the adult animated series "Human Resources," a spin-off of "Big Mouth," which premiered on March 18, 2022. The series was created by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett for Netflix.

Personal Life

Throughout her adolescence, Bryant struggled with self-esteem issues related to her weight. Her pursuit of acting helped her become more confident as a person and as an actress. In April of 2018, Bryant married comedian Connor O'Malley, who was a writer on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." They had met in 2008 as performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago and later started dating before getting engaged in 2016.

Real Estate

In May 2016 Aidy paid $1 million for an 850 square foot apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.