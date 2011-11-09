Adam McKay Net Worth:

splits: 1

Comedian, director, writer, and sometimes performer Adam McKay has a net worth of $40 million. As you can see from reading his intro, it's clear that he earned this net worth by wearing a variety of hats in show business, mostly in the world of TV and film comedy. His career as a professional comedian began after a failed audition for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, on which he wished to appear as an on screen performer.

However, his skill and talent behind the camera got him a job as a writer on the show in 1995. As if that weren't enough, he was able to get three years under his belt as head writer on the show, a coveted position in the world of TV comedy. Since leaving the show, McKay has maintained a comedic partnership with Will Ferrell that has stretched over several films, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Other Guys, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the internet comedy website Funny or Die, and the Broadway one man show and HBO comedy special You're Welcome America. A Final Night with George W Bush. His next project is slated to be a co-starring role in a horror/comedy film entitled Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.