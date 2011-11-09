Adam McKay Net Worth

in Richest CelebritiesRichest Comedians
Adam McKay Net Worth:
$40 Million
splits: 1

Comedian, director, writer, and sometimes performer Adam McKay has a net worth of $40 million. As you can see from reading his intro, it's clear that he earned this net worth by wearing a variety of hats in show business, mostly in the world of TV and film comedy. His career as a professional comedian began after a failed audition for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, on which he wished to appear as an on screen performer.

However, his skill and talent behind the camera got him a job as a writer on the show in 1995. As if that weren't enough, he was able to get three years under his belt as head writer on the show, a coveted position in the world of TV comedy. Since leaving the show, McKay has maintained a comedic partnership with Will Ferrell that has stretched over several films, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Other Guys, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, the internet comedy website Funny or Die, and the Broadway one man show and HBO comedy special You're Welcome America. A Final Night with George W Bush. His next project is slated to be a co-starring role in a horror/comedy film entitled Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.

Adam McKay Net Worth

Adam McKay

Net Worth:$40 Million
Date of Birth:Apr 17, 1968 (53 years old)
Gender:Male
Height:6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)
Profession:Screenwriter, Actor, Film director, Comedian, Television producer, Television Director, Film Producer
Nationality:United States of America

Adam McKay Earnings

  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
    $2,000,000
    For screenplay
  • Total Earnings
    $2,000,000
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction