What is Kelli Ferrell's net worth?

Kelli Ferrell is an American chef and reality star who has a net worth of $1 million. Kelli Ferrell is a celebrated chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author who has made significant contributions to Atlanta's culinary scene while navigating personal challenges. The owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles joined "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for Season 16 amid a highly publicized divorce from Chuvalo Mark Ferrell involving marital assets valued at $1.7 million and a legal battle over her restaurant business. Following allegations of unauthorized withdrawals of $420,000 from business accounts by her estranged husband, Kelli was awarded sole ownership of her restaurant in a 2022 court ruling. Despite these personal complications, she has continued to expand her culinary brand, appearing on Food Network and planning a second restaurant location, while maintaining primary custody of her children in accordance with their temporary parenting plan established in October 2023.

Early Life and Culinary Beginnings

Kelli grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore, Maryland, where she developed a passion for food and fashion. Her early experiences in the kitchen, cooking alongside her mother and grandmother, ignited a lifelong love for culinary arts.

Educational Pursuits

Initially relocating to Atlanta to pursue a degree in fashion merchandising and design, Kelli's path took a culinary turn as she embraced her passion for cooking, leading her to establish a successful career in the food industry.

Culinary Career and Restaurant Ventures

In 2016, Kelli opened Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles in McDonough, Georgia, a restaurant inspired by her family's recipes and the comfort of home-cooked meals. The establishment quickly gained acclaim for its warm ambiance and delectable offerings, earning a special place in Atlanta's dining scene. Plans for a second location in Sandy Springs, Georgia, are underway, with an anticipated opening in early 2025.

Her culinary talent has earned her appearances on Food Network, where she has showcased her cooking expertise. Kelli has expanded her brand beyond restaurant ownership to include cookbook authorship, sharing her recipes and culinary knowledge with a wider audience.

Personal Life and Family

Kelli married Chuvalo Mark Ferrell on August 20, 2011, and together they have three children: Chance (born 2012) and twins Chasiti and Chelsi (born 2015). Kelli also has an older daughter named Chloe from a previous relationship.

In April 2022, Kelli filed for divorce from Chuvalo, citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" and stating they had separated in January 2022. The divorce proceedings have been contentious, with the court granting Kelli primary physical custody of their children while sharing joint legal custody. A temporary parenting plan was established in October 2023.

Business Ownership and Legal Challenges

The divorce proceedings revealed significant business and financial complications. Court documents showed the couple's marital assets were valued at approximately $1.7 million, including their home, restaurant business, luxury vehicles, and jewelry.

In 2022, Kelli was awarded sole ownership of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles by the court following allegations that Chuvalo had made unauthorized withdrawals from business accounts totaling $420,000. The legal battle included claims of business interference and financial disputes, with Kelli filing a fraud lawsuit against her estranged husband.

In early 2024, the court found Chuvalo in contempt for failing to comply with previous court orders, including the repayment of funds and returning property. This resulted in his brief incarceration from January to February 2024. As of June 2024, the divorce proceedings remained ongoing, with a hearing scheduled for August.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kelli's addition to the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for Season 16 was announced in 2024, alongside fellow newcomers Brit Eady and Angela Oakley. Other cast members for season 16 include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton. Her entrance into reality television comes during a period of significant personal transition and business evolution, with her restaurant ventures continuing to expand despite the legal challenges.

As she navigates this new chapter in her public life, Kelli continues to focus on her culinary career and raising her four children while managing the ongoing divorce proceedings.