Last Updated: April 22, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesCelebrity Chefs
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 14, 1981 (43 years old)
Birthplace:
Huntington
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 6 in (1.7 m)
Profession:
Chef, Food critic, Cook, Author
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Katie Lee's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Career
  4. Personal Life
  5. Real Estate

What Is Katie Lee's Net Worth?

Katie Lee (also known as Katie Lee Biegel and formerly known as Katie Lee Joel) is an American chef, cookbook author, television food critic, and novelist who has a net worth of $10 million. Katie Lee is best known for hosting the Cooking Channel series "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" and the Food Network talk show "The Kitchen" and for being the ex-wife of musician Billy Joel. Lee helped open Jeff and Eddy's Restaurant in 2003, and in 2005, she created the website OliveAndPeach.com. She was the host of the Bravo television series "Top Chef" in 2006. Her first cookbook, "The Comfort Table," was published in 2009, and her first novel, "Groundswell," was published in 2011. In 2022, "Groundswell" was adapted into a TV movie, which Katie executive produced. Lee has appeared on the TV series "Rachael Ray," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Early Show," and she hosts the podcast "All on The Table with Katie Lee Biegel." In 2023, Katie co-founded Kind of Wild, a "global collection of wines that are certified organic, certified vegan, zero sugar, lower calorie, and contain no harmful additives or flavor enhancers."

Early Life

Katie Lee was born Katherine Lee on September 14, 1981, in Huntington, West Virginia. She attended Miami University in Ohio, where she studied food science and journalism and joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Lee graduated from Miami University in 2003, and she spent a semester abroad at The British Institute in Florence, Italy.

Career

Katie has worked at many restaurants as well as gourmet food and wine shops. in 2003, she helped open Jeff and Eddy's Restaurant in the Hamptons, where she served as a fishmonger. In 2005, she created the website OliveAndPeach.com with Aleishall Girard. In a 2006 interview with "Great Restaurants" magazine, Lee said of the website, "I started it with a college friend, Aleishall Girard. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and went to cooking school in Tuscany. She's part Italian and part Lebanese. I'm from the south, so we call it olive and peach. It's for people who enjoy food. Conscious consumption – If you are what you eat then you should know what you are eating." Katie hosted the first season of the Bravo series "Top Chef" in 2006, and after she was replaced with Padma Lakshmi, she returned as a guest judge in the second episode of "Top Chef All Stars" in 2010. Lee published her first cookbook, "The Comfort Table," in 2009, and she followed it with "The Comfort Table: Recipes for Everyday Occasions" in 2009, "Endless Summer Cookbook" in 2015, and "It's Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day" in 2021. In 2011, she published the novel "Groundswell," which is described as "a captivating story about how losing everything you thought you wanted can be the first step to finding what you need." In 2022, the novel was adapted into a TV movie starring Lacey Chabert; Katie appeared as herself in the film and executive produced it.

Lee was a food and lifestyle contributor on CBS's "The Early Show" and has been a special correspondent for the syndicated series "Extra." She has worked for "Gotham" magazine as a contributing editor and wrote a weekly column, "Katie's Kitchen," for its sister magazine, "Hamptons." In 2007, Katie was a judge on the Food Network's "Iron Chef America." She has appeared on another Food Network show, "Beat Bobby Flay," as a judge and mentor more than 40 times. Lee began co-hosting the talk show "The Kitchen" on the Food Network in 2014, and it earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative in 2014, 2015, and 2016. From 2015 to 2018, she hosted "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" on the Cooking Channel. She has also served as a judge on the Food Network series "Halloween Baking Championship." Katie is a member of the charitable organization Feeding America's Entertainment Council, whose mission is to "mobilize the public in support of Feeding America via media relations opportunities, cause marketing programs and public policy initiatives." She was formerly on the Chefs for Humanity council, a group of well-known culinary professionals "committed to help raise funds and provide resources for important emergency, education, and hunger-related causes within the United States and throughout the world."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Personal Life

Katie met Billy Joel, who is more than 30 years her senior, at The Peninsula hotel's rooftop bar during a trip to New York City. After a year of dating, they married on October 2, 2004, at Joel's home in Oyster Bay, Long Island, with Billy's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, serving as Katie's maid of honor. Lee and Joel announced their separation in June 2009. On March 22, 2018, Katie became engaged to Ryan Biegel, a television producer, in Paris. The couple married in the village of Marina del Cantone in Italy on September 1, 2018, and they welcomed a daughter, Iris, on September 2, 2020.

Award Nominations

In 2017, Lee earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "The Kitchen" along her co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid, and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Real Estate

In late 2014, Lee put her 6,325-square-foot home in Water Mill, New York, on the market for $6.5 million. The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom estate was built in 2010, and famed interior designer Nate Berkus decorated it. Katie listed the home again in July 2017, lowering the asking price to $5.5 million, and it sold for $4.93 million the following year. Lee reportedly paid $3.55 million for the home in 2011.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
