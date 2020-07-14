Jet Tila net worth: Jet Tila is an American celebrity chef and restauranteur who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for appearing on several TV shows.

Jet Tila was born in Los Angeles, California in February 1975. His parents immigrated to the United States from China. Jet Tila serves as a culinary ambassador for Thailand and was appointed by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles. He has participated in several food world records such as the world's largest stir fry, the world's largest fruit salad, the world's largest seafood stew, and the world's largest California roll. Tila serves as the chef of The Charleston and Pakipao Thai. He has appeared on several TV series including Chopped, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Guy's Grocery Games. In 2020 he opened the Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2008 he co-produced the TV series Chasing the Yum.