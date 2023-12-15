What is Ayesha Curry's Net Worth?

Ayesha Curry is a television cooking personality, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and actress who has a net worth of $50 million. Ayesha Curry has been married to NBA superstar Stephen Curry since 2011, and they have two children together. After acting in some films and television series, she began doing cooking demonstrations on her YouTube channel Little Lights of Mine in 2014, which led to her culinary career. On television, Curry had her own short-lived Food Network show, and later hosted the cooking competition series "The Great American Baking Show" and "Family Food Fight."

Early Life and Education

Ayesha Curry was born as Ayesha Alexander on March 23, 1989 in Markham, Ontario, Canada to Carol and John. She is of Afro-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican descent on her mother's side, and of African-American and Polish descent on her father's side. Curry has four siblings named Maria, Janiece, Jaz, and Chad. When she was 14, she moved with her family to Charlotte, North Carolina. Curry attended Weddington High School in North Carolina, and after graduating moved to Los Angeles, California to become an actress.

Acting Career

Curry began her professional acting career in 2008. That year, she appeared in the television film "Dan's Detour of Life," the direct-to-DVD romantic comedy film "Love for Sale," and in episodes of the television series "10 Items or Less" and "Whittaker Bay." In 2009, Curry had a guest role on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Hannah Montana," and the following year appeared briefly on the same network in "Good Luck Charlie." Her other acting credits include voice roles in the animated films "The Little Ghost" and "Charming," and a live-action role in the Netflix fantasy romcom "Irish Wish."

Cooking Shows

Curry's career as a cooking personality started with the blog Little Lights of Mine, which then became a YouTube channel. Despite not having any professional training as a chef, she soon drew an audience with her various cooking demonstrations on her channel. This led to her hosting her own Food Network show in 2016 called "Ayesha's Homemade," which was retitled "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" for its second and final season in 2017. That year, Curry co-hosted the third season of the cooking competition series "The Great American Baking Show" alongside former NFL player Anthony Adams. However, only two episodes of the season aired before the show was pulled due to sexual assault allegations against judge Johnny Iuzzini. Returning to television in 2019, Curry served as both the host and a judge on the American version of the Australian cooking competition series "Family Food Fight."

Food Businesses

Through her company Little Lights of Mine, Curry sold her own brand of extra virgin olive oil in 2014. A couple years later, she collaborated with chef Michael Mina on a Bay Area pop-up restaurant called the Mina Test Kitchen of International Smoke. The restaurant later opened another location in San Diego. Meanwhile, Curry launched an Oakland-based meal kit delivery service in 2017 called Homemade; it was turned into a retail pop-up store in 2019.

Other Endeavors

Beyond food, Curry became a spokesperson for the cosmetics brand CoverGirl in 2017. Later, in 2020, she launched her brand Sweet July, which comprises a lifestyle magazine, product line, and brick-and-mortar store. Curry also established a television and film production company called Sweet July Productions.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2011, Curry married NBA player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors. The two had first met in a church youth group in Charlotte when they were teenagers, but didn't start dating until years later. Together, they have two daughters named Riley and Ryan, as well as a son named Canon.

The Currys reside in the wealthy Bay Area enclave of Atherton, where they have somewhat controversially opposed the development of multifamily housing. In other activities, the couple founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to help eradicate childhood hunger and improve access to quality education.