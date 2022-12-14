Preston Elliot Net Worth:

What Is Preston Elliot's Net Worth and Salary?

Preston Elliot is an American radio personality, DJ, and host who has a net worth of $4 million. Preston Elliot's annual salary is $500,000. He is best known for co-hosting the "Preston & Steve" morning show, which airs on 93.3 FM WMMR, Philadelphia's Active Rock station. He hosts the show with Steve Morrison. The show originated at Y100 in Philadelphia. As of 2009, "Preston & Steve" was Philadelphia's top-rated radio show, and the show's annual Camp Out for Hunger event is "the single largest food drive in the country."

Elliot and Morrison were inducted into The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2019 and the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2021, and they were the subject of the 2011 documentary "Undivided: The Preston and Steve Experience." Elliot has appeared in the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" episodes "America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest" (2008) and "Mac's Big Break" (2010), and he narrated the Golf Channel series "The Haney Project" in 2009.

Early Life

Preston Elliot was born Preston Elliot Wilson on January 25, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. Preston graduated from Northwestern University, and before deciding to become a radio DJ, he played drums in cover bands.

Career

After starting his career in radio, Elliot bounced around from one station to another until he landed in Philadelphia at WDRE, which was sold a year later. The new owner changed the station's format, so in 1997, Preston moved across the street to Y100, where his mentor and good friend Jim McGuinn was the Program Director. McGuinn gave Elliot an afternoon slot, and about a year later, Preston was asked to take over the morning show. However, he turned it down because he was not a morning person. A few months later, the radio station made another offer he couldn't refuse, and he started on the morning show alongside his friend Marilyn Russell. Steve Morrison was later brought onboard, and Russell left "The Y100 Morning Show with Preston, Marilyn, and Steve" in 2002. Preston and Steve left Y100 in 2005, and "Preston & Steve" debuted on WMMR on May 23rd of that year. The show features in-studio guests, phone interviews, celebrity impersonations, strange news stories, and running gags.

In May 2022, the duo signed a contract extension to keep them on the station until 2030. WMMR President Bruce Beasley said of the deal, "Since the day we bought WMMR our goal has been to have Preston and Steve be a part of the station and the Beasley Family for as long as they'd like to be. This is a huge step in that direction. They are truly the 'gold standard' by which you can measure all other shows!" Since 1998, Elliot and Morrison have spent a week each year living in a motorhome to raise money for the food bank Philabundance. Camp Out For Hunger has raised millions of dollars for the food bank, and their 2022 event raised $1,340,254 and collected 1,410 tons of food. The show also holds the annual "I Bleed for Preston & Steve" blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross, and the 2016 event collected nearly 1,300 units of blood.

Personal Life

Preston married Rachelle Wilson on June 12, 1999. The couple has two sons, Parker and Carter, and a daughter named Caroline. The family resides in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, and Elliot enjoys playing golf.

Awards and Nominations

In 2006, readers of "Philadelphia Style" magazine voted "Preston & Steve" the Best Radio Morning Show, and the trade magazine "Radio & Records" named the program Personality/Show of the Year (active rock category) in 2007. Before moving to WMMR, "Preston & Steve" won Philadelphia A.I.R. Awards for Best Weekday Morning Team in 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2005, and FMQB's Year End Leaders Poll voted it the country's best local morning show in 2004 and 2005. In 2014, the National Association of Broadcasters nominated Elliot and Morrison for the NAB Marconi Radio Awards' Major Market Personality of the Year award, and in 2019, The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation honored them with the Service to Community Award for Camp Out For Hunger.