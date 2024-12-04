What is Phil Laak's Net Worth?

Phil Laak is an Irish-American professional poker player and commentator who has a net worth of $18 million.

Phil Laak is a professional poker player and entrepreneur known for his eccentric personality and endurance feats at the poker table. Born in Dublin, Ireland in 1972, he moved to the United States as a young man and initially worked as a mechanical engineer and day trader before transitioning to professional poker.

Nicknamed "The Unabomber" due to his signature hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses at the poker table, Laak has amassed over $3.8 million in live tournament earnings. His most notable victory came at the 2010 World Series of Poker Europe, where he won his first WSOP bracelet in the £2,500 Six-Handed No-Limit Hold'em event.

Beyond tournament success, Laak is famous for setting a Guinness World Record in 2010 by playing poker continuously for 115 hours at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. He donated half his winnings from this marathon session to charity. His endurance feat garnered significant media attention and demonstrated his remarkable stamina and focus.

Laak has appeared regularly on popular poker TV shows including "High Stakes Poker," "Poker After Dark," and "The Big Game." He's known for his animated table talk, unconventional playing style, and propensity for prop betting. His relationship with actress and poker player Jennifer Tilly, which began in 2004, has also kept him in the poker spotlight.

An accomplished writer, Laak has contributed strategy articles to several poker publications and co-authored a book titled "Check-Raising the Devil" with Paul Barrière. He's also known for his mathematical approach to the game, often analyzing hands through a game theory perspective.

Beyond poker, Laak has demonstrated his competitive nature in other arenas. He appeared on the game show "I Bet You" alongside Antonio Esfandiari, where the two friends engaged in various prop bets and challenges. He's also competed in the World Series of Rock Paper Scissors and various other gambling-related contests.

Laak is respected in the poker community not only for his playing abilities but also for his integrity and sportsmanship. Despite his success, he maintains a humble approach to the game and is known for helping develop younger players. His contributions to poker extend beyond his playing achievements, as he's helped popularize the game through his media appearances and entertaining personality.

In recent years, Laak has diversified his interests beyond poker, investing in various business ventures while continuing to play in high-stakes cash games and selected tournaments. His unique character and achievements have earned him a lasting place in poker history as one of the game's most memorable personalities.

Phil has been in a relationship with actress Jennifer Tilly since 2004. They met at a poker tournament and share a passion for the game, with Tilly herself becoming a successful poker player. They maintain homes in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas but have never married.