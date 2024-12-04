Last Updated: December 5, 2024
Category:
Richest Celebrities
Net Worth:
$18 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 8, 1972 (52 years old)
Birthplace:
Dublin
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Actor, Professional Poker Player, Commentator
Nationality:
United States of America

What is Phil Laak's Net Worth?

Phil Laak is an Irish-American professional poker player and commentator who has a net worth of $18 million.

Phil Laak is a professional poker player and entrepreneur known for his eccentric personality and endurance feats at the poker table. Born in Dublin, Ireland in 1972, he moved to the United States as a young man and initially worked as a mechanical engineer and day trader before transitioning to professional poker.

Nicknamed "The Unabomber" due to his signature hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses at the poker table, Laak has amassed over $3.8 million in live tournament earnings. His most notable victory came at the 2010 World Series of Poker Europe, where he won his first WSOP bracelet in the £2,500 Six-Handed No-Limit Hold'em event.

Beyond tournament success, Laak is famous for setting a Guinness World Record in 2010 by playing poker continuously for 115 hours at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. He donated half his winnings from this marathon session to charity. His endurance feat garnered significant media attention and demonstrated his remarkable stamina and focus.

Phil Laak

David Livingston /Getty Images

Laak has appeared regularly on popular poker TV shows including "High Stakes Poker," "Poker After Dark," and "The Big Game." He's known for his animated table talk, unconventional playing style, and propensity for prop betting. His relationship with actress and poker player Jennifer Tilly, which began in 2004, has also kept him in the poker spotlight.

An accomplished writer, Laak has contributed strategy articles to several poker publications and co-authored a book titled "Check-Raising the Devil" with Paul Barrière. He's also known for his mathematical approach to the game, often analyzing hands through a game theory perspective.

Beyond poker, Laak has demonstrated his competitive nature in other arenas. He appeared on the game show "I Bet You" alongside Antonio Esfandiari, where the two friends engaged in various prop bets and challenges. He's also competed in the World Series of Rock Paper Scissors and various other gambling-related contests.

(Photo by Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Laak is respected in the poker community not only for his playing abilities but also for his integrity and sportsmanship. Despite his success, he maintains a humble approach to the game and is known for helping develop younger players. His contributions to poker extend beyond his playing achievements, as he's helped popularize the game through his media appearances and entertaining personality.

In recent years, Laak has diversified his interests beyond poker, investing in various business ventures while continuing to play in high-stakes cash games and selected tournaments. His unique character and achievements have earned him a lasting place in poker history as one of the game's most memorable personalities.

Phil has been in a relationship with actress Jennifer Tilly since 2004. They met at a poker tournament and share a passion for the game, with Tilly herself becoming a successful poker player. They maintain homes in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas but have never married.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Michael Mizrachi Net Worth
    Michael
    Mizrachi
  2. Phil Hellmuth Net Worth
    Phil
    Hellmuth
  3. Mike Sexton Net Worth
    Mike
    Sexton
  4. Erick Lindgren Net Worth
    Erick
    Lindgren
  5. Jennifer Tilly Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Tilly
  6. Brian Thompson Net Worth
    Brian
    Thompson
  7. Thalia Mottola Net Worth
    Thalia
    Mottola
  8. Kelly Loeffler Net Worth
    Kelly
    Loeffler
  9. The Backstreet Boys Net Worth
    The
    Backstreet Boys
  10. Rob Gronkowski Net Worth
    Rob
    Gronkowski
  11. Charlamagne Tha God Net Worth
    Charlamagne
    Tha God
  12. James L Brooks Net Worth
    James
    L Brooks
  13. Anna Wintour Net Worth
    Anna
    Wintour
  14. Tommy Mottola Net Worth
    Tommy
    Mottola
  15. Sherri Shepherd Net Worth
    Sherri
    Shepherd
  16. Valerie Bertinelli Net Worth
    Valerie
    Bertinelli