Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Jul 16, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Madison Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Profession: Professional Poker Player, Actor Nationality: United States of America

What is Phil Hellmuth's Net Worth?

Phil Hellmuth is an American professional poker player who has a net worth of $20 million. Phil Hellmuth is known as the "Poker Brat" for his colorful and competitive personality, and he has won Player of the Year honors, the NBC Heads-Up Championships, the European Poker Championships and over 50 other major tournaments. Hellmuth is widely regarded as one of the greatest tournament players of all time.

Early Life

Phillip "Phil" Jerome Hellmuth Jr. was born on July 16, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin. He attended Madison West High School and had trouble with grades and friends throughout school as the "ugly duckling" of his family. He moved on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for three years but then dropped out to become a full-time poker player.

Poker Career

Phil Hellmuth is regarded by fellow players as a veteran of the game with a heart of gold because he frequently supports aging players and players in need. He has won an unprecedented 16 world championships at the World Series of Poker. Hellmuth holds the world record for both most cash finishes at the WSOP (186) and most WSOP final tables (64). Of his 64 final tables, 22 are in non Hold-'em games such as 2-7 Lowball, Seven Card Stud, Seven Card Razz, Pot Limit Omaha, and H.O.R.S.E. Of those 22 non Hold-'em events, Hellmuth finished runner-up six times. In 1989, 24 year-old Phil Hellmuth became the youngest person ever to win the World Series of Poker Main Event by defeating two-time defending champion Johnny Chan, a record which stood for nearly 20 years. He won WSOP championships in 1989, 1992, 1993 (3), 1997, 2001, 2003 (2), 2006, 2007, 2012 (2), 2015, 2018, and 2021. In July 2022, Hellmuth almost nabbed his 17th World Series of Poker bracelet in the $3,000 No Limit Hold-'em but finished second earning $369,698.

In 2007, Phil Hellmuth was elected to the Poker Hall of Fame. As of this writing, his tournament winnings exceed $28 million.

Other Ventures

Phil is an entrepreneur who also owns a publishing company, clothing company (PokerBrat.com), real estate company, and a casino games company. He also makes public appearances and gives inspirational speeches. His book "Play Poker Like The Pros" was a New York Times bestseller and his mobile game "Texas Hold 'Em by Phil Hellmuth" was downloaded well over a million times around the world. Phil appears regularly as a player and analyst on NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and GSN and was the host of Bravo's Celebrity Poker Showdown.

For 15 years, Hellmuth has also written an internationally syndicated newspaper column titled Hand of the Week that chronicles great poker hands he has participated in and witnessed during his years as a pro. Hellmuth was also a poker coach on Fox Sports Network's "Best Damn Poker Show" in 2017.

Personal Life

Phil Hellmuth has lived in Palo Alto, California, with his wife, Katherine Sanborn, who is a psychiatrist at Stanford University, and their two sons, Phillip III and Nicholas, since 1992.