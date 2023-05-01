What is Pat Robertson's Net Worth?

Pat Robertson is an American media mogul, Christian televangelist, and former Southern Baptist minister who has a net worth of $100 million. Over a decades-long career, he founded such organizations as the Christian Broadcasting Network, Regent University, and the Christian Coalition of America, and unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988. Robertson is notorious for his myriad racist, sexist, homophobic, and religious-extremist remarks, many of which he made as host of his long-running Christian news program "The 700 Club."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: Mar 22, 1930 (93 years old) Place of Birth: Lexington city Gender: Male Profession: Entrepreneur, Writer, Televangelist, Businessperson, Pastor, Military Officer, Environmentalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Pat Robertson's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Pat Robertson was born as Marion Robertson on March 22, 1930 in Lexington, Virginia into a prominent political family. His mother was musician Gladys Churchill, and his father was conservative Democratic Senator Absalom Robertson. He has an older brother named Willis Jr., who gave him the nickname Pat as a child. Robertson was educated at the McDonogh School in Maryland and the McCallie School in Tennessee. He went on to attend Washington and Lee University back in Virginia, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in history.

In 1948, Robertson joined the US Marine Corps. He served in the Korean War and was honored with three Battle Stars. Upon his return to the United States in 1952, he was promoted to First Lieutenant. Robertson subsequently enrolled at Yale Law School, from which he graduated in 1955. However, after failing his first attempt at the New York bar exam, he underwent a Christian conversion and decided to enter ministry. Robertson earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Biblical Seminary in New York in 1959.

Christian Broadcasting Network

Now a born-again Christian, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960. The company began broadcasting on WYAH-TV in Virginia in 1961. In 1966, CBN launched its flagship television program, "The 700 Club," a news magazine show featuring music, guests, testimonies, and Christian ministry. Robertson hosted the program from 1966 until 1987, and then from 1988 to 2021. In the early years of "The 700 Club," he alternated hosting duties with Jim Bakker.

In 1977, CBN launched a religious cable network that became the first direct-to-cable, satellite-delivered television channel in the United States. It eventually became the Family Channel, and was so lucrative that it couldn't be kept under a tax-exempt charity any longer. As a result, Robertson spun off the channel into a separate commercial entity, which was acquired by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation in 1997.

Regent University

Robertson founded Christian Broadcasting Network University in 1977; it was renamed Regent University in 1990. Located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the school offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in more than 150 areas of study. In association with Regent University, Robertson founded the American Center for Law & Justice, a public interest law firm headquartered in Washington DC. The firm promotes conservative Christian values.

Other Business Ventures

Robertson has been connected to numerous other business ventures during his career. In 1978, he founded Operation Blessing, a non-profit humanitarian organization established to help disadvantaged people around the world. Later, in 1987, Robertson founded the Christian Coalition of America, a conservative organization comprised mostly of Baptists and Protestants. Meanwhile, as a global media mogul, he has media holdings around the world. Robertson is also the author of numerous books, including "The New World Order," "The End of the Age," and "Miracles Can Be Yours Today."

Political Activities

Robertson became heavily involved in politics in the 1980s. Early in the decade, he served on Ronald Reagan's Victims of Crime Task Force, and in Virginia served on the Governor's Council of Economic Advisors. In 1988, Robertson ran for the Republican presidential nomination, relinquishing his ministerial credentials to do so. Ultimately, he lost his bid to George H. W. Bush.

Controversies

As a conservative Christian televangelist, businessman, and political commentator, Robertson has been the source of major controversies and criticism. He has been heavily denounced for his belief in the healing power of God, including his belief that praying helps deflect hurricanes. Robertson is also notorious for making disparaging and racist statements about Hindus and Muslims; for opposing LGBTQ+ and women's rights; and for blaming natural disasters and mass shootings on everything from Satan to the United States' abortion policy. His various ventures have also been controversial, including Operation Blessing, which has been called a front used for his own financial gain.

Personal Life

In 1954, Robertson married fashion model Amelia Elmer, who was studying for her master's degree in nursing at Yale University, where Robertson was studying law. The couple had four children, and remained married until Elmer's passing in 2022.

Virginia Estate

For several decades, Pay Robertson's primary residence has been a 11,000 square foot mansion set on 27 remote acres in Bath County, Virginia.