What is Ola Jordan's Net Worth?

Ola Jordan is a professional ballroom dancer and television personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Ola Jordan is best known for competing on the British television dance competition show "Strictly Come Dancing" from 2006 to 2015. In 2009, she won the seventh season of the show with her dance partner, BBC sports reporter Chris Hollins. Jordan later became a judge on "Dancing with the Stars: Taniec z gwiazdami," the Polish version of "Strictly Come Dancing."

Early Life

Ola Jordan was born as Aleksandra Grabowska on September 30, 1982 in Nasielsk, Poland to Janina and Dariusz. She began dancing at an early age, and when she was 17 she won Poland's Open Championships. Shortly after that, Jordan moved to England and began dancing with English dancer James Jordan. Their first recorded dance was at the Dutch Open in late 2000.

Strictly Come Dancing

In 2006, Jordan became well-known to audiences when she made her first appearance on the British television dance competition show "Strictly Come Dancing," then in its fourth season. She was partnered with DJ Spoony, with whom she was eliminated in the third round. In the fifth season in 2007, Jordan was partnered with Scottish rugby player Kenny Logan; they were eliminated in the ninth week following their foxtrot performance. Jordan was partnered with broadcaster and former tennis player Andrew Castle for the sixth season of "Strictly Come Dancing," and they were eliminated in the seventh week. In 2009, Jordan won the seventh season of the show with BBC sports reporter Chris Hollins, beating rivals Natalie Lowe and Ricky Whittle in the final. That season, the pair achieved a perfect score with their Charleston. Jordan didn't fare so well in the eighth season in 2010, as she and her partner, magician Paul Daniels, were the second couple to be eliminated.

For the ninth season of "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2011, Jordan was partnered with Welsh footballer Robbie Savage. The couple was voted off in the tenth week after their quickstep performance. In the tenth season in 2012, Jordan was partnered with actor and television presenter Sid Owen, with whom she was eliminated in the fourth week. With actor and singer Ashley Taylor Dawson in the eleventh season of "Strictly Come Dancing," Jordan made it to the eleventh week. The next season, she made it to the ninth week with naturalist and television presenter Steve Backshall. Jordan competed on "Strictly Come Dancing" for the last time in 2015, when she danced with Welsh sprinter and sports commentator Iwan Thomas in the show's thirteenth season. Ultimately, the couple was the first to be eliminated from the competition.

Other Television Appearances

Jordan has appeared on many other shows beyond "Strictly Come Dancing." In late 2009, she and her husband participated in a celebrity version of the game show "Total Wipeout." The next year, Jordan appeared with her husband as part of the judging panel on "Dancing on Wheels"; she also partnered with "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Len Goodman on the BBC show "Bargain Hunt." In 2013, Jordan and her husband competed on, and won, the ITV show "All Star Mr & Mrs."

In late 2016, Jordan competed in the sixteenth season of the survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" She was ultimately the third to be eliminated. A couple of years later, Jordan became a judge on "Dancing with the Stars: Taniec z gwiazdami," the Polish version of "Strictly Come Dancing." She replaced Beata Tyszkiewicz as judge. In early 2019, Jordan and her husband appeared in the fourth season of the reality game show "Celebrity Coach Trip"; they tied for second place.

Personal Life

Jordan married her husband James Jordan in 2003, a few years after they had started dancing together as partners. They subsequently taught Latin American dancing in Hong Kong for four years. The couple has appeared together on various television shows.