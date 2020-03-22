NeNe Leakes net worth: NeNe Leakes is a reality television personality, actress, author, fashion designer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $14 million. Prior to leaving the show in 2015, NeNe Leakes' earned a salary of $1 million per season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta which made her the highest-paid Housewife on all of Bravo at the time.

Early Life: Linnethia Monique Johnson was born in Queens, New York on December 13, 1967. She is one of five children. Nene and one of her brothers were sent to live with an aunt in Athens, Georgia. The other three kids stayed with her mother. Nene and her brother were sent to their aunt because her mother could not take care of all five children. At sixteen, she began modeling and continued to do so all through high school, and college. She also started going on several auditions for commercials and movie roles. Nene graduated from Clarke Central High School in Athens and then attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta for two years.

Career: Before Leakes met the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she had appeared on TV shows like The Parkers. In 2008, Leakes made her first appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After the first season, she co-wrote with Denene Millner the book Never Make The Same Mistake Twice. In this autobiography, NeNe wrote about her problems from childhood to present day, including getting involved in a violent relationship, the hardships of being a single mom, her road to recovering her life, and there's even a few words about the cast members on Real Housewives, as well as some of NeNe experiences on the show. Leakes was a part of the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta for the first seven seasons.

NeNe Leakes gained national fame from her role on Housewives, as well as her time as a contestant on Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice. During the tenth episode of Apprentice, NeNe decided she'd had enough, and walked off the show. There was a lot of tension between NeNe and Star Jones, which may have contributed to her decision to leave. NeNe was playing for the charity which she founded, The Twisted Hearts Foundation, which focuses on domestic violence issues for women.

NeNe Leakes has made guest appearances on many television shows, such as The Bonnie Hunt Show, VH1 Divas Live 2009, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Rachael Ray. She has also been a guest on the Brian McKnight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live. She was scheduled to do the Good Day New York show, but when she found out it aired on Fox, she changed her mind.

Leakes has also had a number of acting gigs on scripted television shows including playing the secretary Rocky Roades in the NBC comedy The New Normal. Ryan Murphy cast Leakes on Glee in the third season in a recurring role as a synchronized swim coach and Olympic bronze-medalist named Coach Roz Washington.

On July 28, 2014, Leakes launched the clothing line called the Nene Leakes Collection for the Home Shopping Network.

Leakes has guest-hosted Anderson Live, The Talk, and appeared in Betty White's Off Their Rockers and The Price Is Right. On March 4, 2014 she was announced as one of the celebrities who would compete in the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars. She was paired with professional dancer, Tony Dovolani. Leakes and Dovolani were eliminated in Week seven of competition, finishing in 7th place.

In 2015, Leakes announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Through exposure on the show, she has made quite a career for herself, and she remains grateful to the network for the opportunities she has been granted because of the show.

In March 2016, Leakes announced that she would be touring the United States in a one-woman comedy tour called "So Nasty, So Rude," named after one of her catchphrases. The tour started in April 2016 and continued until the end of the year. Many shows sold out.

On January 2, 2017, Leakes and her husband took part in the second MasterChef Celebrity Showdown. The pair faced Trai Byers and Grace Gealey from Empire in the tag team challenge and lost.

Personal Life: NeNe married Gregg Leakes in 1997. The couple has two sons, Brentt and Brice. NeNe's husband, Gregg Leakes, is a real estate investor and has five children from a previous relationship: twins, Damien and Daryl, Katrina, Dexter, and Denton. In season three of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe made the decision to file for divorce. Their divorce was final in 2011. The show followed the couple in subsequent seasons, and in front of the cameras, the pair eventually rekindled their romance. NeNe and Gregg Leakes reunited and announced that they were engaged in January 2013. NeNe and Gregg remarried on June 22, 2013, at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta. Bravo filmed their wedding planning and ceremony for a spin-off entitled I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. Their relationship is now as strong as ever.

Salary Highlights: Prior to leaving the show in 2015, NeNe Leakes' earned a salary of $1 million per season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta which makes her the highest-paid Housewife on all of Bravo.

Real Estate: In January 2020, Leakes bought a second home in the city of Duluth, Georgia for $260,000. The new 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2,076 sq. ft. home is a 15-minute drive from her $2 million-dollar mansion located in an exclusive gated community.

In 2015, she dropped $2,075,000 on a 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 9,511 sq. ft. mansion. The property is located on a golf course that comes with a county club, restaurant, tennis courts, swimming pool, and other amenities.