Natalie Nunn Net Worth

What is Natalie Nunn's Net Worth?

Natalie Nunn is a reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Natalie Nunnfirst gained recognition as a castmate in the fourth season of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club" from 2009 to 2010. She later appeared in the show's 13th season, and also appeared on the spinoff series "Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too" and "Bad Girls All-Star Battle." Among her other credits, Nunn participated in the 22nd and final season of the UK's "Celebrity Big Brother."

Early Life and Education

Natalie Nunn was born on December 26, 1984 in Concord, California to Earl and Karen. She is of mixed white and African-American descent, and has a brother named Ronald. Nunn was raised with her brother in Pleasanton. As a teenager, she went to Aragon High School in San Mateo; there, she did track and competed in the 2002 Junior Olympics. Nunn went on to attend the University of Southern California, where she played for the Trojans women's soccer team.

Bad Girls Club

Nunn first achieved national recognition when she appeared in the fourth season of the Oxygen reality television series "Bad Girls Club" from 2009 to 2010. Created by Jonathan Murray, the show focuses on the various physical confrontations between seven quarrelsome women, known as "bad girls," who live together for three months in a mansion. Nunn was removed from the show in the 11th episode following an altercation with castmates Lexie Woltz, Amber McWha, and Kendra James during a trip in Santa Barbara, California. She went on to appear in the second season of the spinoff series "Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too," a dating show featuring "bad girls" looking for their dream man among 13 eligible bachelors. Former "bad girl" Tanisha Thomas hosted the show starting in the second season in 2011. Ultimately, Nunn finished as runner-up to Lea Beaulieu.

Nunn continued appearing in the "Bad Girls Club" franchise. In 2012, she was featured as a bridesmaid on "Tanisha Gets Married," a reality documentary series about fellow former "bad girl" Tanisha Thomas preparing to get betrothed. Early the next year, Nunn appeared in the special "Making it to the Mansion, ATL." She went on to compete on "Bad Girls All-Star Battle," hosted by Ray J; Nunn finished in fifth place in the competition. She also co-hosted the special "Making it to the Mansion, Miami." From 2014 to 2015, Nunn appeared in the 13th season of "Bad Girls Club," called "Bad Girls Club: Redemption." She was joined by such fellow former "bad girls" as Camilla Poindexter, Sarah Oliver, Jada Cacchilli, Julie Ofcharsky, and Raquel Santiago. Nunn was removed in the fourth episode for starting a fight with Santiago.

Other Television Appearances

Nunn has appeared on a number of other shows beyond the "Bad Girls Club" franchise. In 2012, her wedding to her husband was featured on the WE tv series "Bridezillas." The same year, she began hosting "The Tea Party with Natalie Nunn," on which she talked about current events and conducted interviews. In 2015, Nunn appeared alongside her husband in the second season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars," a spinoff of "Bridezillas." The following year, she appeared alongside her mother on the Lifetime reality series "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition."

In 2018, Nunn was part of the cast of the 22nd and final season of the UK's "Celebrity Big Brother." Joining her were such celebrities as Kirstie Alley, Dan Osborne, Ben Jardine, Jermaine Pennant, and Ryan Thomas. Ultimately, Nunn was evicted on the ninth day of the competition. Back in the US, she appeared in two episodes of the WE tv series "Braxton Family Values" in 2019. In the years after that, Nunn was on the reality shows "The Conversation" and "Baddies," both on the Zeus Network.

Personal Life

Previously, from 2003 to 2009, Nunn was in a relationship with actor and singer Olamide Faison. In 2012, she married AFL football player Jacob Payne, with their wedding being broadcast on the reality show "Bridezillas." After having a miscarriage in early 2015, Nunn gave birth to a daughter in 2017.