What is Vittoria Ceretti's net worth?

Vittoria Ceretti is an Italian fashion model who has a net worth of $4 million. Vittoria Ceretti rose to global prominence in the mid-2010s, becoming one of the most in-demand runway and editorial faces of her generation. Known for her angular beauty, commanding presence, and versatility, Ceretti has worked with virtually every major fashion house in the world—including Chanel, Dior, Prada, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Versace—and has appeared on more than 40 international editions of Vogue. Her success has placed her among the elite ranks of contemporary supermodels, often mentioned alongside names like Kaia Gerber, Adut Akech, and Gigi Hadid. In addition to her high-fashion dominance, Ceretti's natural charm and grounded persona have made her a favorite in the fashion world, both on and off the catwalk.

Early Life

Vittoria Ceretti was born on June 7, 1998, in Brescia, a city in northern Italy. Her father Giuseppe is a businessman and her mother Francesca is a homemaker. Raised in a close-knit family, Vittoria initially considered a career in acting or psychology. However, her life changed at age 14 when she entered the Elite Model Look competition in Italy. Although she didn't win, her unique look immediately caught the attention of scouts, and she was signed to Elite Model Management soon after.

She continued to model while finishing high school, gradually building a portfolio in Italy and across Europe. Her early appearances in Vogue Italia and Elle Italia established her as one of the most promising new faces in the industry.

Fashion Career

Ceretti's breakout year came in 2015 when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. Her ability to switch effortlessly between high-glamour and minimalist aesthetics quickly made her a go-to model for both couture and ready-to-wear designers. By 2017, she had walked in over 100 shows in a single season—an astounding feat that placed her among the top-ranked models on Models.com.

She has graced runways for Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, among many others. Her editorial presence is equally dominant. Ceretti has appeared on the covers of Vogue editions in the U.S., Italy, France, Japan, and Germany, and has been photographed by industry legends like Steven Meisel, Mario Testino, and Inez & Vinoodh.

In campaigns, she has fronted major advertisements for brands including Prada, Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo, Zara, Versace, and Tom Ford. She is known for her chameleon-like ability to embody a wide range of aesthetics—from classic elegance to edgy avant-garde—without ever losing her distinctive presence.

Personal Life

Vittoria is known for maintaining a relatively private and low-key personal life despite her fame. In 2020, she married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, one half of the electronic music duo Tale of Us. The couple later separated, and by 2023, Ceretti had begun a high-profile relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. While neither publicly confirmed the relationship at first, they were spotted traveling and attending events together throughout 2023 and 2024.

Away from modeling, Ceretti has spoken openly about the pressures of the fashion industry, including the impact of constant travel and scrutiny on her mental health. She has voiced support for greater awareness around wellness and body image in modeling, and is known among peers for her professionalism and kindness on set.