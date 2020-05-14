Violet Summers net worth: Violet Summers is an American model and social media personality who has a net worth of XYZ. She is best known for her popularity on Instagram.

Violet Summers was born in Phoenix, Arizona in November 1999. She was the Penthouse Pet of the Month in April 2020. Summers has more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She lives in California. She appeared in the 2017 documentary Oz Comic Con The Movie.