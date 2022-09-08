Vida Guerra Net Worth:

What is Vida Guerra's Net Worth?

Vida Guerra is a Cuban-American model who has a net worth of $750 thousand. Vida Guerra has appeared in numerous men's magazines, television programs, films, and music videos. She has modeled for such publications as FHM, DUB, Escape, Open Your Eyes, and Playboy. Guerra's credits as an actress include the direct-to-video comedy sequel "National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea" and the big-screen adaptation of the television series "CHiPs."

Early Life

Vida Guerra was born on March 19, 1974 in Havana, Cuba. When she was a child, she immigrated with her family to the United States, settling in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Guerra began modeling early on in life, entering fashion shows where she modeled swimwear.

Professional Modeling Career

Guerra made her first major appearance as a model in December of 2002, appearing in a lingerie spread in the men's magazine FHM. After the publication, the magazine reported that nearly a third of the mail it received came from readers requesting more photos of Guerra. As a result, FHM called her back to do more shoots, and she was named the magazine's "Model of the Year" for 2004. Guerra went on to appear in a slew of other men's magazines after that, including Smooth, Open Your Eyes, and DUB. She often graced the covers of these and other publications. One of Guerra's most notable appearances was in the July 2006 issue of Playboy, in which she modeled in the nude for the first time.

Among the other highlights of her professional modeling career, Guerra twice won FHM's "Best Butt" Award. Additionally, she has made her own swimsuit calendars, which have been accompanied by behind-the-scenes DVDs.

Film Career

Guerra's first acting role was in the 2003 short film "Writer's Block." Following that, she appeared in the direct-to-video film "Fake Preacher." In 2006, Guerra starred in another direct-to-video film, the comedy sequel "National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea." She played Violet, the sexy Christian girlfriend of Newmar, played by Tony Denman. Guerra followed this with appearances in the short film "Sardines" and the feature film "Lean Like a Cholo." In 2012, she had a small part in "Filly Brown," starring Gina Rodriguez, Jenni Rivera, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Edward James Olmos. Guerra's subsequent credits included "Not Another Celebrity Movie," "Blood Shed," "Mercy for Angels," "Tamales and Gumbo," "Hauntsville," and "American Justice." She also appeared in the 2017 buddy cop action comedy "CHiPs," based on the eponymous television series.

Television Career

On television, Guerra appeared in some sketches on the sketch comedy series "Chappelle's Show" from 2003 to 2004. She also appeared as herself on the reality show "Unique Whips" and the sports conversation show "Rome is Burning." Among her other credits on the small screen, Guerra appeared in an episode of "Hacienda Heights" in 2008, and also appeared on the Spanish-language entertainment news show "El Gordo y la Flaca."

Other Media Appearances

Elsewhere in popular media, Guerra has shown up in a number of music videos and commercials. She has been in music videos for such songs as "Shake Ya Tailfeather," by Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee; "The New Workout Plan," by Kanye West; and "Obsession (No Es Amor)," by Frankie J. In terms of commercials, Guerra appeared in an ad for Burger King's TenderCrisp Bacon Cheddar Ranch sandwich.

Phone Hack

Guerra's phone camera was allegedly hacked in the spring of 2005, resulting in the online leak of dozens of her photos, including nude pictures. According to Guerra, however, the nude images were actually of another woman, and had been edited together with clothed images of herself. To clear up the confusion, Guerra posed nude for Playboy the next year to show audiences what her body actually looked like without clothes.

Personal Life

Notably, Guerra is a vegetarian; in 2011, she supported the cause by posing nude in a campaign for PETA.