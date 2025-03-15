What is Vanessa Trump's net worth?

Vanessa Trump is an American model and heiress who has a net worth of $75 million. Vanessa Trump (née Pergolizzi, later Haydon) is best known as the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., with whom she shares five children. Their marriage, which lasted from 2005 to 2018, placed her within one of America's most prominent families during a period that culminated in her father-in-law's presidency. Beyond her connection to the Trump dynasty, Vanessa has carved her own path as a former model who grew up in Manhattan's elite social circles. Her life story features unexpected financial windfalls, including a multimillion-dollar inheritance from her family's strategic investment in the popular Rao's pasta sauce brand. With an intriguing personal history that includes relationships with notable figures before and after her marriage, Vanessa Trump remains a fascinating figure in American high society.

Early Life and Modeling Career

Born Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, she was raised in privileged circumstances. Her mother ran the Kay Models agency, which provided a natural gateway into the modeling industry. After her mother remarried Charles Haydon, a well-connected attorney, Vanessa took her stepfather's surname. Under her mother's guidance, she pursued modeling during her teenage years and early adulthood, building a career in New York's competitive fashion scene.

Notable Relationships

Vanessa's romantic history reveals connections to several high-profile individuals. In 1998, she briefly dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Following this relationship, she entered a more serious three-year relationship with Saudi Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Saud from 1998 to 2001. Their relationship reportedly ended abruptly after the September 11 attacks, when the prince returned to Saudi Arabia amid family connections to the investigation.

Her introduction to Donald Trump Jr. came through an unexpected source – his father. At a fashion event in 2003, Donald Trump Sr. reportedly introduced Vanessa to his son multiple times, forgetting he had already done so. In a later interview, Vanessa recalled remembering Don Jr. as "the one with the retarded dad." Despite this inauspicious beginning, their relationship blossomed.

Marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

In November 2004, Don Jr. proposed with a $100,000 diamond ring at the Short Hills Mall in New Jersey. The engagement garnered attention not only for connecting Vanessa to the Trump family but also because the proposal was arranged as a promotional event for a jewelry store, which provided the ring in exchange for publicity.

The couple married in 2005 and went on to have five children together, including daughter Kai Trump, who has gained public attention in recent years. Their marriage lasted thirteen years before ending in divorce in 2018.

The Sauce That Changed Everything

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Vanessa's story is her financial windfall from an unexpected source – pasta sauce. In 1992, her stepfather Charles Haydon invested $1 million in Rao's restaurant's commercial pasta sauce business, receiving a 30% stake in return. After Haydon's death in 1995, this stake was divided equally between Vanessa and her mother.

This investment paid off spectacularly in 2017 when Rao's was acquired for $415 million. Vanessa's 15% share translated to approximately $62 million pre-tax, instantly making her a "marinara millionaire." Combined with other family assets, her wealth is substantial, with her eventual inheritance potentially exceeding $100 million.

Life After Trump

Since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa has maintained a relatively low profile while raising her children. She resides in Palm Beach, Florida, where her children attend The Benjamin School, an elite institution with annual tuition of $38,000.

In 2025, reports emerged suggesting a relationship between Vanessa and golf legend Tiger Woods, who also lives in Palm Beach and has children attending the same school. While neither has confirmed the relationship, they have been spotted together at various events, including PGA Tour competitions where Vanessa's daughter wore Woods' merchandise.