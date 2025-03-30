What is Valentina Nappi's Net Worth?

Valentina Nappi is an Italian pornographic film actress and adult model who has a net worth of $4 million. Valentina Nappi has won many honors from the industry, including multiple AVN and XBIZ Awards. Nappi has also appeared in some non-pornographic films, such as the 2024 Italian romantic comedy "Still Fabulous."

Early Life and Education

Valentina Nappi was born on November 6, 1990 in Scafati, Italy. For her formal education, she attended art school in Salerno before studying design at the Second University of Naples. Because of her education, Nappi has often been called an 'intellectual' pornstar.

Adult Film Career

After emailing legendary pornographic actor, director, and producer Rocco Siffredi in 2011, Nappi made her debut in the adult film industry in "Rocco's POV Volume 24." She went on to appear in Rocco's 2012 films "Bitches in Uniform" and "Rocco's Abbondanza 2: Big Boob Bonanza." Nappi continued her career working in both Italy and the United States. In 2013, she appeared in such videos as "Bitches in Uniform 2," "Rocco's World: Feet Obsession 2," "Fuck My Ass," and "Sloppy Head 5." Nappi was also in episodes of such series as "House of Taboo," "Teens Like it Big," and "Fake Taxi." From 2013 to 2016, she was in the series "Phat Ass White Girls." Among her numerous other credits during that time were the videos "Anal Buffet 9," "Mother Exchange 2," "City of Vices," "Anikka's Anal Sluts," and "Orgy Masters 7," as well as the series "Superbound" and "Babes." For "Anikka's Anal Sluts," Nappi won her first AVN Award, for Best Three-Way Sex Scene (G/G/B). She shared the honor with Anikka Albrite and Mick Blue. Nappi won her second AVN Award the next year, for Best Transsexual Scene in "Girl/Boy 2." She also claimed the XBIZ Award for Foreign Female Performer of the Year.

Toward the end of the 2010s, Nappi appeared in such series as "Astro Domina," "Sugarcookie," "Teenikini," "Monsters of Cock," and "Big Naturals." Closing out the decade, she won the XRCO Award for Unsung Siren. Nappi has continued her prolific adult film career in the 2020s. Starting the decade, she appeared in such videos as "Monster Curves 37," "True Anal Sluts 5," "Black Cock Junkies," and "Natural Boobs." Her credits in 2021 included "Sweet Sweet Sally Mae," "Breast Kept Secrets," "Anal Virtue 2," and "Hentaied." Nappi appeared in fewer videos and series the next year, with her handful of credits including "Monsters of Cock 79," "Parasited," and two volumes of "Rocco's Sex Clinic." Over the subsequent couple of years, she was in such videos as "Anal Fantasy," "Monsters of Anal 5," "Alive," and "Naughty Neighbors," and in such series as "Blacks on Blondes," "Scandalous," "Vixen," and "Slayed." Nappi also acted in the acclaimed "Trentebeard," for which she won the AVN Award for Most Outrageous Sex Scene. This was her third AVN Award, and her first in eight years.

Adult Modeling Career

As an adult model, Nappi was a Playmate in the June 2012 issue of Italian Playboy. The next year, in November, she was Penthouse Pet of the Month. Nappi went on to grace the cover of Hustler's Taboo in 2015.

Non-Pornographic Career

Beyond her career in the adult film industry, Nappi has done writing and speaking about social, cultural, and philosophical topics. She wrote a column for the Italian newsmagazine "MicroMega," and has spoken at a number of philosophy festivals and conferences. Nappi has also appeared in some non-pornographic films, namely the 2024 Italian romantic comedy "Still Fabulous," in which she plays herself opposite actress Diana Del Bufalo. The film was released internationally on Amazon Prime Video. Elsewhere, Nappi appeared in an episode of the reality comedy travel television series "Emigratis."

Personal Life

In 2009, Nappi began a relationship with Giovanni Lagnese. The couple later married in 2020.