What is Twiggy's Net Worth?

Twiggy is an English model, actress, and singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Twiggy rose to fame as a fashion icon during the Swinging Sixties in London. Known for her thin frame, diminutive size, and androgynous appearance with long eyelashes, she modeled prolifically in the UK, US, France, and Japan, becoming one of the first international supermodels. Among her many other activities, Twiggy starred in the musical film "The Boy Friend" and the Broadway musical "My One and Only," and served as a judge on the reality television show "America's Next Top Model."

Early Life and Education

Twiggy was born as Lesley Hornby on September 19, 1949 in Neasden, England as the third daughter of factory worker Nellie and master carpenter and joiner William. Her sisters are Shirley and Vivien. Twiggy was educated at the Brondesbury and Kilburn High School.

Rise to Fame in the 1960s

Twiggy rose to fame as a model and fashion icon during the Swinging Sixties in London. After getting her hair dyed and cropped at the age of 16, she drew the attention of various photographers and fashion journalists, and was declared "The Face of '66" in the Daily Express paper for her unique look. Her boyfriend at the time was hairdresser Nigel Davies, who changed his name to Justin de Villeneuve and became her manager. Twiggy's career immediately took off, with her thin frame, diminutive size, and androgynous appearance capturing the imagination of the public. By 1967, she had modeled prolifically in the UK, US, France, and Japan, and had become a fashion icon worldwide.

Acting Career

In 1970, Twiggy retired from modeling and decided to pursue an acting career. She had her first major role in Ken Russell's 1971 musical film "The Boy Friend," based on the 1953 stage musical by Sandy Wilson. For her starring performance as Polly Browne, Twiggy won two Golden Globe Awards: New Star of the Year – Actress and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Her next starring role in a film was in the psychological thriller "W," released in 1974. That same year, Twiggy made her West End stage debut in a production of "Cinderella."

After a break from the big screen, Twiggy returned in 1980 with a starring role in the comedy film "There Goes the Bride" and a cameo in the musical action comedy "The Blues Brothers." A few years later, she made her Broadway debut in the musical "My One and Only," which earned her a Tony Award nomination. Back on the big screen, Twiggy starred alongside Timothy Dalton and Jonathan Pryce in the 1985 gothic horror film "The Doctor and the Devils." The following year, she starred in the comedy film "Club Paradise." In 1988, Twiggy appeared in the films "Madame Sousatzka," "The Diamond Trap," and "Sun Child."

In 1991, Twiggy starred alongside Julie Hagerty and Fran Drescher on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Princesses." A couple of years later, she starred in Tobe Hooper's segment of the television horror anthology film "Body Bags." Twiggy followed that with a guest role in the inaugural Christmas special of the British series "Heartbeat." Later in the decade, she appeared on stage in "Blithe Spirit," "Noel and Gertie," and "If Love Were All." Twiggy also acted in the film "Brand New World," based on Jeff Noon's play "Woundings."

Singing Career

As a singer, Twiggy released her first singles in the latter half of the 1960s. In 1971, under the name Twiggy and Friends, she released the single "Zoo de Zoo Zong." Four years later, Twiggy sang in Roger Glover's live rock opera "The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper's Feast" at London's Royal Albert Hall. She went on to release her self-titled debut album in 1976; it launched the successful UK single "Here I Go Again." Twiggy's next album, 1977's "Please Get My Name Right," spawned the single "Rings." Her later albums include 2003's "Midnight Blue," 2009's "Gotta Sing Gotta Dance," and 2011's "Romantically Yours."

Television Host and Judge

In 1974, Twiggy began hosting her own show on British television, called "Twiggs." She hosted the rock music series "Twiggy's Jukebox" later in the decade. Much later, in 2001, she briefly co-hosted the ITV daytime magazine program "This Morning." Twiggy began a longer-running gig in 2005 when she became a judge on the reality television series "America's Next Top Model," joining host and judge Tyra Banks. She served as a judge on the show for cycles 5-9, leaving in 2007. Among her other credits, Twiggy hosted an episode of "The People's History of Pop" in 2016 and served as a judge on an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" in 2019.

Return to Modeling

Twiggy returned to modeling in 2005 to front a massive ad campaign for the British retailer Marks and Spencer. In 2012, she collaborated with the company's designers to launch an exclusive clothing line.

Personal Life

Twiggy married her first husband, actor Michael Witney, in 1977. They had a daughter the following year named Carly. The marriage ended in 1983 upon Witney's death from a heart attack. Twiggy later married actor Leigh Lawson in 1988. The couple lives in Kensington, London.

In 2019, Twiggy was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in honor of her contributions to fashion, the arts, and charity.