What is Torrey DeVitto's Net Worth?

Torrey DeVitto is an actress and former fashion model who has a net worth of $4 million. Torrey DeVitto is known for her roles in such television series as "One Tree Hill," "Pretty Little Liars," "The Vampire Diaries," and "Chicago Med." She has also been in many Hallmark Channel television films, including "Write Before Christmas," "Rip in Time," and "Love's Greek to Me." On the big screen, DeVitto has acted in such films as "Green Flash," "The Rite," "Cheesecake Casserole," "Evidence," and "Stevie D."

Early Life and Education

Torrey DeVitto was born on June 8, 1984 in Huntington, New York. Her father, Liberty DeVitto, is Billy Joel's longtime drummer. She is of Italian descent, and has sisters named Devon and Maryelle. Because of her father's work, particularly with singer-songwriter Billy Joel, DeVitto spent much of her childhood traveling on tours. Showing musical talent herself, she took violin lessons growing up and played with the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Florida Youth Artist Orchestra. DeVitto graduated from Winter Park High School in Florida.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

DeVitto began her career as a model when she was 15, appearing in various television commercials. She modeled in many places during her career, including Chicago and Japan.

Television Career

After a number of years with guest roles on various shows, DeVitto landed her first main role on television in 2005, as aspiring model Karen Kerr in the ABC Family series "Beautiful People." The show ran for two seasons through the spring of 2006. DeVitto went on to play the recurring role of antagonist Carrie in the fifth and sixth seasons of "One Tree Hill," from 2008 to 2009. Subsequently, from 2010 to 2017, she played antiheroine Melissa Hastings in the teen mystery drama series "Pretty Little Liars," based on the book series by Sara Shepard. DeVitto appeared on many other shows during that time. From 2012 to 2013, she played the recurring role of Dr. Meredith Fell on "The Vampire Diaries," and in 2013 she played the main role of Maggie Hall in the final season of the Lifetime series "Army Wives."

In 2014, DeVitto had guest roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Major Crimes," and "Stalker," and appeared in the Hallmark Channel television films "Best Christmas Party Ever." The next year, she began playing the main role of pediatrician Dr. Natalie Manning on the NBC series "Chicago Med." DeVitto remained in the role through the sixth season, and then made guest appearances in seasons seven and eight. Meanwhile, she played her character in episodes of the other "Chicago" series, "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire." Between 2019 and 2023, she appeared in a number of Hallmark Channel television films, including "Write Before Christmas," "The Christmas Promise," "Rip in Time," and "Love's Greek to Me." In 2023, DeVitto competed on the game show "Celebrity Jeopardy!" alongside Patton Oswalt and Candace Parker.

Film Career

DeVitto made her film debut in the 2005 gay short film "Starcrossed." The following year, she starred in the direct-to-video slasher film "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," the third installment in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise. In 2007, DeVitto starred in the comedy "Heber Holiday." She subsequently starred in the sports dramedy "Green Flash" and had a supporting role in the slasher film "Killer Movie," both in 2008. DeVitto's next role was in the 2011 supernatural horror film "The Rite," starring Anthony Hopkins. She followed that with starring roles in the 2012 dramedy "Cheesecake Casserole" and the 2013 crime thriller "Evidence." DeVitto's other film credits include "Stevie D," "Cold," "Divertimento," and "Skelly."

Philanthropy and Activism

DeVitto is significantly involved in philanthropic and activist endeavors, with particular focus on hospice care, sexual abuse prevention, and animal rights. Since 2011, she has been an ambassador for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and in 2013 she earned the National Hospice Foundation's Buchwald Spirit Award for Public Awareness. Elsewhere, DeVitto has supported such charities as Maddie's Fund, the Humane Society, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She has also worked with the National Alliance on Mental Illness; the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network; and SafeBae.

Personal Life

In 2011, DeVitto married actor Paul Wesley, whom she had been dating since the pair met on the set of the movie "Killer Movie" in 2007. They eventually divorced in 2013. Subsequently, DeVitto dated comedian and actor Rick Glassman from 2014 to 2016. She was then in a relationship with actor Jesse Lee Soffer until 2019. DeVitto went on to date Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to 2023. She next began a relationship with director Jared LaPine, whom she married in 2024. A couple of months later, the couple had a daughter.

Real Estate

In December 2011, Paul and Torrey paid $980,000 for a home in Los Angeles. They listed this home for sale a few days after announcing their divorce in 2013. It sold in September 2013 for $1.734 million,