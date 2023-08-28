Tori Black Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Aug 26, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Seattle Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Pornographic film actor, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tori Black's Net Worth

Tori Black is an American adult film actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Tori Black became the first person to win the AVN Female Performer of the Year Award two years in a row. She was inducted into the XRCO and AVN Halls of Fame.

Early Life

Born Michelle Chapman in Seattle, Washington, on August 26, 1998, Tori took an interest in dancing at the age of seven, along with playing football and participating in boxing while growing up. And while on summer vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 18 years old, Black saw an advertisement for an adult talent agency and sent in her pictures. She majored in Journalism and minored in Sociology-Women's Studies as an undergraduate at Western Washington University, and her parents insisted on her getting a job while in school. The agency accepted, and Tori Black returned to the agency a week later to begin her career.

Career

Tori Black started appearing in hardcore pornography films in 2007 in her late teens. She also served as a belly dance instructor at one point. Tori was named Penthouse Pet of the Month in December 2008 and Twisty's Treat of the Month for September 2009. Tori was nominated for the AVN Award for Best New Starlet in 2009. She became the first person to win two AVN Female Performer of the Year Awards in 2010 and 2011. In 2010 and 2011, she also won the XRCO Award for Female Performer of the Year.

Maxim magazine named the 5-foot-9 slender brunette as one of the top 12 female porn stars in 2010. Black was also named by Loaded magazine as the most facially attractive female performer in the industry in 2010. CNBC named her one of the 12 most popular porn stars in 2011. She played Catwoman in a porn parody by Vivid Entertainment called "Batman XXX: A Porn Parody." Black took on a guest starring role in episode three, "Gem and Loan," of season two of the Showtime series "Ray Donovan" in which she portrayed porn star Lexi Steele. She has also appeared in the film "L.A. Slasher."

In 2014, she made her directorial debut for Elegant Angels with a video for their website featuring the Girl of the Month for June 2014, Alina Li. In 2017, Tori had a small part in the supernatural musical thriller movie "American Satan." And in March 2020, Black was featured in KP Wolfe's music video "You Can Call Me."

Since 2007, Tori Black has appeared in over 300 videos, winning 26 awards over a total of 64 nominations.

Personal Life

Tori Black is married to Lyndell Anderson. In 2011, Black gave birth to her first child, a son. In 2013, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child. In January 2012, Tori and Lyndell were arrested by police in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges after getting into a fight at a hotel.

Black likes video games and air hockey. She has a self-designed tattoo of a star and five rings on her lower right abdomen, and a pierced tongue and navel.