What is Tom Sandoval's Net Worth and Salary?

Tom Sandoval is an American model, entrepreneur and reality star who has a net worth of $4 million. Tom Sandoval is probably most famous for being one of the cast members of Bravo's reality series Vanderpump Rules.

He has also appeared in films, including David DeCoteau's "Playing with Fire," "The Pit and the Pendulum," and "Puppet Master: Axis of Evil." As a musician, Sandoval is the lead singer of the cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

Vanderpump Rules originally followed the chaotic lives of six Los Angeles waiters and waitresses at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California called SUR. SUR is owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. Tom Sandoval was the bartender at SUR for more than a decade. He was also notable for dating fellow cast member Kristen Doute. He then dated fellow cast member Ariana Madix from 2014-2023.

In recent seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Tom has been followed as he opened a restaurant (under the umbrella of mentor Lisa) with his best friend Tom Schwartz. The grand opening of their restaurant, TomTom Bar, was filmed as part of a Vanderpump episode that aired in February 2019.

Early Life

Tom Sandoval was born on July 7, 1983 in St. Louis, Missouri to Terri and Anthony. He has a brother named Brian.

Vanderpump Rules

Sandoval gained his most widespread recognition in 2013 when he began appearing as part of the cast of the Bravo reality television series "Vanderpump Rules." A spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the show follows businesswoman and actress Lisa Vanderpump, as well as the staff of her various restaurants and bars in the Los Angeles area of California. The first season of "Vanderpump Rules" centered on new server Scheana and her relationships with established employees, among them Sandoval, who tended bar at SUR. Other original cast members include Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, and Stassi Schroeder. In the second season, Ariana Madix and Kristina Kelly were introduced as recurring cast members; Madix became a main cast member starting the next season. A big hit for Bravo, "Vanderpump Rules" spawned two spinoffs: "Vanderpump Rules After Show" and "Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky."

On "Vanderpump Rules," Sandoval was shown launching the West Hollywood bar TomTom with Vanderpump and costar Tom Schwartz in 2018. Sandoval and Schwartz also opened the Hollywood bar Schwartz & Sandy's, which much of the show's tenth season was devoted to covering.

Film Career

Sandoval made his feature film debut in David DeCoteau's 2008 film "Playing with Fire." He subsequently appeared in "Reflection," "Alien Presence," and DeCoteau's gay horror film "The Pit and the Pendulum," a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe's classic short story. Once again teaming with DeCoteau, Sandoval appeared in his 2010 action horror film "Puppet Master: Axis of Evil," the ninth official entry in the "Puppet Master" series. His subsequent credits were "Behind Your Eyes," "23 Minutes to Sunrise," "Tango Amargo," and "The Raiven Destiny." He has also appeared in "The Wrong Real Estate Agent" and "Scare Us."

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

Sandoval is the lead singer of the cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, which he co-founded with drummer Jason Bader. Other members of the band include saxophonist Colin Deas, lead guitarist Kevin Stiphen, bassist Randon Davitt, trumpeter Macrae Eckelberry, rhythm guitarist Michael Aaron, and backing vocalist Maddi Fraser. Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras play tour dates around the United States.

Personal Life

In 2013, Sandoval began a longterm romantic relationship with his fellow "Vanderpump Rules" cast mate Ariana Madix. The relationship ended acrimoniously in 2023 after Sandoval cheated on Madix with their costar Raquel Leviss. On Howie Mandel's "The H3 Podcast," Sandoval admitted that he began the affair with Leviss when his relationship with Madix grew stale. The cheating scandal became dubbed "Scandoval" by gossipers.

Real Estate

In February 2019, Tom shelled out $2.07 million for a house in the LA suburb of Valley Village.