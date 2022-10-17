Teddi Mellencamp Net Worth:

What is Teddi Mellencamp's net worth and salary?

Teddi Mellencamp, also known as Teddi Jo, is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $16 million. That's a combined net worth with her husband Eddie Arroyave. Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci. She married Edwin Arroyave in 2011. Edwin is the CEO of a company called Skyline Security. Teddi is the founder of a lifestyle/diet company called the "All In" diet program.

Mellencamp is best known for starring on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (2017–2020; 2021–2022), and she co-hosts the podcast "Two T's in a Pod" with Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Teddi competed on "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2022, and she has appeared in the films "Falling from Grace" (1992) and "Next Level" (2019).

Early Life

Teddi Mellencamp was born Teddi Jo Mellencamp on July 1, 1981, in Bloomington, Indiana. She is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci. John has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he won a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male for the hit song "Hurts So Good" in 1983. Teddi has a sister named Justice as well as a half-sister, Michelle, from John's first marriage and two half-brothers, Hud and Speck, from John's third marriage. Teddi grew up in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and her parents divorced in 1989. In 1992, Mellencamp appeared in the film "Falling from Grace," which her father directed and starred in.

Career

Mellencamp is the founder of "All In by Teddi," a fitness/lifestyle company dedicated to providing "a pathway to self-accountability through personal one-on-one support, guidance and tools that inspire a complete—and lasting—lifestyle shift toward health, fitness and achieving one's best self." She joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during season eight in 2017, and after three seasons on the show, her contract was not renewed. Teddi announced the news in an Instagram video, stating, "Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show." Though Mellencamp is no longer a main cast member, she did make guest appearances on the show during seasons 11 and 12.

In 2019, Teddi appeared in the film "Next Level," and in 2020, she competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" with her "Real Housewives" castmates Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley. In 2021, she lent her voice to an episode of the animated HBO Max series "The Prince, and in 2022, she was the first HouseGuest to be eliminated during season three of the CBS reality series "Celebrity Big Brother." Mellencamp has also appeared on "Megyn Kelly Today," "Flipping Out," "Vanderpump Rules," "Steve," "The Wendy Williams Show," "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," "Home & Family," and "@Home with Tori."

Personal Life

Teddi married filmmaker Matt Robertson on June 3, 2006, in Indiana, and they divorced in 2010. Mellencamp then wed Edwin Arroyave on July 7, 2011, and they have three children, daughters Dove and Slate and son Cruz. Teddi is also stepmother to Edwin's daughter Isabella. In October 2022, Mellencamp revealed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, writing on Instagram "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma. Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps." She added, "Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot."

Real Estate

In September 2020 Teddi and Eddie paid $6.5 million for a home in Encino, California.

In January 2018, Teddi and Edwin spent $4.07 million to buy a house in the Mount Olympus neighborhood of Los Angeles. They bought the house from Megan Ellison, the movie producer daughter of Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. This house had at one point been listed for $4.4 million and it previously sold for $5.25 million. In June 2022 Teddi and Eddie listed this home for sale for a little under $6 million:

Pop Smoke Death

In December 2011, Teddi and Edwin bought a home in LA's Laurel Canyon neighborhood for $1.8 million. They moved out of this house after buying the previously mentioned Mount Olympus home. After moving out, they offered the home as a rental for $17,000 per month.

Tragically, on February 19, 2020 their renter – up and coming rapper Pop Smoke – was murdered in the home during a home invasion gone wrong.

Teddie and Edwin sold this home in September 2020 for $2.8 million.