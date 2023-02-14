Tami Roman Net Worth

What Is Tami Roman's Net Worth?

Tami Roman is an American reality television star, actress, writer, producer, director, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $3.5 million. Tami Roman is probably best known for appearing on the MTV reality series "The Real World: Los Angeles" (1993) and the VH1 reality show "Basketball Wives" (2010–2019). Tami has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Hair Show" (2004), "South of Pico" (2007), "Just Within Reach" (2017), and "Fall Girls" (2019), the TV movies "Talk Show Diaries" (2005), "Wifey" (2007), and "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story" (2017), and the television series "Sex, Love & Secrets" (2005), "Moonlight" (2008), "Belle's" (2013), "The Family Business" (2018–2022), "Saints & Sinners" (2019), "Truth Be Told" (2019–2023), "The Ms. Pat Show" (2021–2022), and "Haus of Vicious" (2022).

Roman wrote and directed the 2006 short film "A Day in the Life of Kelli Hughes," and she co-wrote and produced the 2013 short film "Sunday's at Noon" and directed two 2022 episodes of "Uncensored." She served as a producer on "Haus of Vicious" as well as the TV specials "Tami Ever After" (2019) and "Get Into It with Tami Roman" (2021), the 2022 television series "Unfaithful: Caught in the Act," and several short films and videos. Tami also co-wrote the book "Mistress 101: The Guide to Keeping Your Relationship Cheat Proof" with Wendi J. Turner, and she collaborated with shoe designer Jessica Rich on the footwear line Rich Roman collection.

Early Life

Tami Roman was born on April 17, 1970, in Mount Vernon, New York. She was raised by a single mother, Nadine Buford, but she became known as Tamisha Akbar after her mother remarried. Tami spent much of her childhood raising herself because her mother worked three jobs. After Nadine married Ali Akbar, a devout Muslim, Tami was raised in a strict Muslim household, but the marriage ended in divorce due to Akbar's infidelity. Tami and her mother became closer after the divorce, and they lived on the streets for a few months after Nadine lost her job.

Career

In 1993, Roman was a cast member on "The Real World: Los Angeles," and during this time, she formed the R&B girl group Reality. The group signed with Mercury Records, and Tami changed the quartet's name to Female in 1994. Female performed on three songs on the 1995 "Panther" soundtrack, including a cover of Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." In the '90s, Roman also guest-starred on "Married… with Children" (1993) and "Silk Stalkings." She made her movie debut in 2001's "MacArthur Park," then she appeared in the films "Tara" (2001), "Sacred Is the Flesh" (2001), "Hot Parts" (2003), "Hair Show" (2004), "Tears of a Clown" (2005), "The Last Stand" (2006), and "South of Pico" (2007) and the TV movies "The Street Lawyer" (2003), "Earthquake" (2004), "Talk Show Diaries" (2005), and "Wifey" (2007). Tami guest-starred on "The Parkers" (2000), "The Steve Harvey Show" (2001), "The Drew Carey Show" (2002), "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (2003), "One on One" (2003), "Half & Half" (2004), "JAG" (2004), and "Summerland" (2005), and in 2001, she was a dealer on a revival of "Card Sharks." In 2005, she had a recurring role as Angela on the UPN soap opera "Sex, Love & Secrets," and in 2008, she played Maureen "Mo" Williams in eight episodes of the CBS vampire drama "Moonlight."

Tami starred on the reality show "Basketball Wives" from 2010 to 2019 and "Basketball Wives LA" from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, she also appeared on season three of WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" alongside her now-husband Reggie Youngblood, and she temporarily traded lives with Olympic gold medalist/professional beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings on ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap." Roman appeared in the films "Something Like a Business" (2010), "Life, Love, Soul" (2012), "Beyond the Game" (2016), "Just Within Reach" (2017), "District" (2018), "Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison" (2018), and "Fall Girls" (2019) and the TV movie "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story" (2017), and in 2019, she and Reggie starred in the television special "Tami Ever After."

Roman guest-starred on "Extant" (2014) and "Tales" (2017), and she played Loreta Cooper on the TV One sitcom "Belle's" (2013), London Duncan-Grant on the BET crime drama "The Family Business" (2018–2022), and Felicia Thompson on Bounce TV's "Saints & Sinners" (2019). She starred in the 2017 miniseries "District," and in 2018, her Instagram video series "Bonnet Chronicles" was turned into a scripted series on TIDAL. In 2019, Tami began playing Lillian "Lily" Scoville on the Apple TV+ drama "Truth Be Told" alongside Octavia Spencer, and from 2021 to 2022, she starred as Denise Ford on the BET+ sitcom "The Ms. Pat Show" and was a cast member on "The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles." In 2022, Roman hosted the TV series "Unfaithful: Caught in the Act," appeared in the film "Bid for Love," and played the lead role of Chantel Vivian on the BET drama "Haus of Vicious."

Personal Life

Tami was married to NBA player Kenny Anderson from August 26, 1994, to February 15, 2001, and they welcomed two daughters together, Lyric (born June 1994) and Jazz (born October 1996). A few years after the divorce, Kenny filed for bankruptcy despite earning more than $60 million during his NBA career.

In June 2015, Roman announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood, but the following month, she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. Tami and Reggie married on August 17, 2018.

Award Nominations

In 2022, Roman earned an MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Best Reality Return for "The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles."