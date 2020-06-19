Tamara Falco net worth: Tamara Falco is a Spanish socialite who has a net worth of $5 million. She is perhaps best known for being an Instagram celebrity. She is also notable for being the half-sister of singer Enrique Iglesias. They share the same mother, Isabel Preysler.

Tamara Falco was born in Madrid, Spain in November 1981. She founded her own fashioned design company TFP. Falco began sharing her modeling photos on Instagram in 2018 and has more than 700 thousand followers. In 2013 he starred on her own reality television series We Love Tamara. Falco starred on the reality TV series MasterChef Celebrity in 2019. She has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Corazon de…, Els matins a TV3, Hay una cosa que te quiero decir, Dani & Flo, Premios Goya 33 edicion, Volverte a ver, Masters of Renovation, Los40 Music Awards 2019, Telepasion espanola, Premios Goya 34 edicion, and Maestros de la costura. She studied at Universidad de Navarra, Lake Forest College, and the Marangoni Fashion Institute.