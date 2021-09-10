Sutton Stracke Net Worth:

splits: 10

What is Sutton Stracke's net worth?

Sutton Stracke is an American reality television star who has a net worth of $50 million. Sutton became well-known after being named one of the cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She was a "Friend" of the cast in season 10 and then became a "Main" cast member in season 11 which debuted in May 2021.

Sutton was born on September 20, 1971 in Augusta, Georgia. In her 20s she moved to New York City to study dance.

From 2000 to 2016 Sutton was married to financier Christian Stracke. They have three children together. They actually met when she was 13 years old.

Christian Stracke is a managing director and global head of the credit research group at PIMCO. PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company) is Newport Beach-based investment firm that specializes in fixed income management. The firm has more than $2.2 trillion worth of assets under management.

Sutton has claimed that she did not know the extent of her wealth until she and Christian began divorce proceedings. In an interview on "Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen" Sutton explained:

"It's true because he was in charge of the finances, I didn't know everything. So when you do the full disclosure and get everything, I was like, 'What?" It's actually two minor league baseball teams. I knew we had a timber company. But I didn't know all. There was like 10 things on there. I was like, 'Wow, I'm rich'."

Real Estate

In 2012 Christian and Sutton paid $7 million for a home in Bel Air. Sutton received this home in the divorce. She listed it for sale in June 2020 for $9 million. In October 2020 she accepted $7.7 million. Here's a video tour of that mansion:

That same month of the sale, Sutton paid $5.4 million for a different Bel Air mansion.

She also continues to own an estate in her native Georgia and a three-bedroom New York City condo.