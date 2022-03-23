Stephanie Seymour Net Worth:

What is Stephanie Seymour's Net Worth?

Stephanie Seymour is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $100 million dollars. Stephanie Seymour was one of the most popular supermodels of the 80s and 90s. A former Victoria's Secret Angel, she also appeared in many Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues and on the cover of Vogue. Additionally, Seymour has done many ad campaigns for cosmetics and clothing, and created her own lingerie line.

Early Life

Stephanie Seymour was born on July 23, 1968 in San Diego, California as the middle child of a hairstylist mother and a real estate-developer father. She had her first foray into modeling at the age of 15, when she was a finalist in the inaugural Elite Model Management Look of the Year contest. At the age of 16, Seymour began doing modeling work for department stores and local newspapers.

Modeling Career

Seymour had her breakthrough as a model in the late 80s and early 90s, when she appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues and on the cover of Vogue. During this time, she also worked as a lingerie and hosiery model for Victoria's Secret, showing up in the brand's mail-order catalogs and in its retail stores. In both 1991 and 1993, Seymour posed for Playboy. Along with such names as Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell, Seymour was one of the most popular and renowned supermodels of the era.

Seymour continued to model throughout the 2000s, often for creative brand campaigns. In 2006, she was in a Gap campaign alongside her children. With Claudia Schiffer, Seymour appeared in the campaign for Salvatore Ferragamo's 2007/2008 fall/winter collection, which was shot in Italy. In the photos they took, Seymour and Schiffer portrayed film stars being protected from paparazzi by bodyguards. Later, in 2013, Seymour joined a number of other supermodels for the September issue of Interview magazine, which was entitled "Model." The following year, she became a global spokesmodel for cosmetics manufacturer Estée Lauder.

Fashion Line

In addition to her modeling, Seymour has been significantly involved in the business side of fashion. In 2017, she co-founded and launched her own lingerie line called Raven & Sparrow, which is comprised of high-end retro-inspired pieces specifically designed for the comfort of wearers. The items, which include rompers, camisoles, nightgowns, and silk robes, are exclusively sold at Barneys New York.

Acting Career

Seymour has made a few forays into acting over the years. Her first role came in the 1994 point-and-click adventure video game "Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller," in which she portrayed explosives expert Cynna Stone. While nearly all of the game's characters and environments were made from CGI, Seymour appeared as a live actor. Her next acting role was six years later in the 2000 biographical film "Pollock," starring Ed Harris and Marcia Gay Harden. In the film, Seymour portrayed real-life abstract expressionist painter Helen Frankenthaler. She subsequently appeared in a 2002 episode of the police procedural television series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," playing the sister of a woman who accuses her ex-husband of child sexual abuse against their daughter.

Personal Life

When she was 16, Seymour started a relationship with the head of Elite Model Management, John Casablancas. At the time, Casablancas was married to another model, Jeanette Christiansen. Seymour lived with Casablancas for a while before the two separated. Later, in 1989, she married guitarist Tommy Andrews; they had a son named Dylan before divorcing in 1990. By the middle of the next year, Seymour was dating Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose. She made appearances in two of the band's music videos, for the songs "Don't Cry" and "November Rain." Reportedly engaged at some point, the pair separated in early 1993. Later that year, Rose sued Seymour for allegedly assaulting him and stealing over $100,000 worth of jewelry; Seymour countersued alleging that it was Rose who was physically abusive. Moreover, she subpoenaed Rose's ex-wife Erin Everly so she could testify of her own abuse at the hands of Rose. Eventually, the lawsuits were settled.

Following her separation from Rose, Seymour started a relationship with real estate developer, magazine publisher, film producer, and art collector Peter Brant. The couple had a son named Peter II in 1993. Two years after that, they married in Paris. Seymour and Brant had another son, Harry, in 1996. They had a third child, a daughter named Lily Margaret, in 2004. In 2009, Seymour filed for divorce from Brant; however, they reconciled the following year. Tragically, in January of 2021, their son Harry died from a drug overdose at the age of 24.