Sophie Mudd net worth: Sophie Mudd is an American social media personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for her Instagram and OnlyFans followings.

Sophie Mudd was born in July 1998. She is a model who has about two million followers on Instagram. Mudd has been romantically linked to Conard Hilton Jr and Austin Dash. Sophie Mudd has been represented by MP Management and represented brands including Nike and Le Jolie. The first picture of herself she posted on Instagram was in 2013.

Sophie is reportedly one of the most-popular models on the fan subscriptions service OnlyFans. Top models on OnlyFans have been known to gross hundreds of thousands of dollars per month (before taxes and fees). OnlyFans takes a cut of the earnings, but it is still reportedly quite lucrative for the most popular models like Sophie.

Sophie Mudd is 5 foot 7 and reportedly has 32 D bust with a 24-inch waist.