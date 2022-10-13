Sophie Monk Net Worth:

What is Sophie Monk's Net Worth?

Sophie Monk is a British-born, Australian model, singer and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Sophie Monk first gained recognition as a member of the Australian girl group Bardot, winners of the reality television competition series "Popstars Australia" in 2000. She went on to act in such films as "Date Movie," "Click," "Spring Breakdown," and "Life Blood." On the small screen, Monk's credits include hosting the reality series "Love Island Australia" and "Beauty and the Geek Australia."

Early Life and Education

Sophie Monk was born on December 14, 1979 in London, England to an Australian mother and an English father. When she was two, she moved with her parents to the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Monk attended a number of schools as a youth, including Helensvale Primary School, Somerset College, A. B. Paterson College, and MacGregor State High School. She also trained in classical opera growing up.

Bardot

Monk had her big break in 1999 when she responded to an ad looking for girls with vocal and dance experience to compete on the reality television competition series "Popstars Australia." The aim of the show was to launch the next hit girl group. Monk was ultimately accepted onto the show, appearing in its first season. With fellow winning contestants Chantelle Barry, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood, and Belinda Chapple, she became part of the girl group Bardot.

Bardot released its self-titled debut album in 2000. Reaching number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, it launched the hit singles "Poison," "I Should've Never Let You Go," and "These Days." Bardot went on to embark on its first national tour. In the summer of 2001, the group released the song "ASAP," the first single from its upcoming second album, "Play it Like That." The album was also supported by the hit singles "I Need Somebody" and "Love Will Find a Way." Following a second national tour, Bardot disbanded in May of 2002.

Solo Music Career

After Bardot, Monk launched her solo career with the single "Inside Outside," which reached number five on the ARIA Singles Chart. This was followed by the single "Get the Music On." Both tracks were featured on Monk's debut solo album, "Calendar Girl," which was released in 2003. A third and final single, "One Breath Away," was also released. Monk subsequently parted ways with her label Warner Music Australia in 2004.

Acting Career

Monk ventured into acting in 2004 with a small part in the biographical television film "The Mystery of Natalie Wood," in which she portrayed Marilyn Monroe. Her breakthrough acting role came two years later in the romcom parody film "Date Movie," in which she appeared opposite Alyson Hannigan and Adam Campbell. The same year, Monk appeared in the Adam Sandler comedy "Click." Next, in 2007, she was in the dark comedy "Sex and Death 101" and an episode of the HBO television series "Entourage." Following that, Monk appeared in an episode of the horror anthology series "Fear Itself."

In 2009, Monk was in three films: the comedy "Spring Breakdown" and the horror films "The Hills Run Red" and "Life Blood." Two years later, she starred in the comedy "Hard Breakers" alongside Cameron Richardson, Tom Arnold, Chris Kattan, and Tia Carrere. Monk's other credits have included "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus" and "Dorfman in Love."

Reality Television

Monk has made a prolific career on reality television in Australia. In 2010, she served as a special guest presenter on the travel and lifestyle program "Getaway." Later, in 2015, Monk competed on and won the fourth season of "The Celebrity Apprentice Australia." The year after that, she served as a judge on "Australia's Got Talent" and co-hosted "Accidental Heroes" with Nick Cody. In 2017, Monk starred on "The Bachelorette Australia" and competed on "All Star Family Feud." She later competed in the second season of "The Masked Singer Australia" in 2020. Among her other notable reality television gigs, Monk hosts "Love Island Australia" and "Beauty and the Geek Australia."

Modeling Career

As a model, Monk is often ranked among the hottest in the world, particularly by FHM magazine. In addition to gracing the cover of that publication, she has also been on the covers of such men's magazines as Maxim, Stuff, and Ralph.

Endorsements

Monk has endorsed various brands in television commercials and on billboards, including the soft drinks Coca-Cola and Pepsi Max. She has also been a brand ambassador for the health snack brand Slim Secrets and the cosmetic brand MCO Beauty.

Personal Life

Monk was previously engaged to musician Benji Madden, but they called it off in early 2008. A few years after that, she got engaged to Jimmy Esebag; they too eventually broke off the engagement. In 2017, after starring on "The Bachelorette Australia," Monk settled into a relationship with the show's winner Stu Laundy. However, the pair split in early 2018. Monk went on to date Joshua Gross, whom she married in 2022.