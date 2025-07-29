What Is Shu Qi's Net Worth?

Shu Qi is a Taiwanese actress and model who has a net worth of $80 million. Throughout the mid-1990s, Shu Qi modeled for such magazines as the Chinese edition of Playboy, and she appeared in several softcore film projects, including 1996's "Street Angels" and "Sex & Zen II." She made the transition to mainstream films after a critically acclaimed performance in the film "Viva Erotica" in 1996. Since then, Qi has appeared in such projects as "The Storm Riders" (1998), "A Man Called Hero" (1999), "Gorgeous" (1999), "Born to Be King" (2000), and "Millennium Mambo" (2001). In 2002, she became known internationally when she co-starred with Jason Statham in the English-language French action film "The Transporter." Shu has continued to appear in both international and domestic film projects, and her work has been recognized by the Asian Film Awards, Golden Horse Awards, Golden Bauhinia Awards, Hong Kong Film Awards, and Shanghai Film Critics Awards. She has also served as a spokesperson for several international brands, including Emporio Armani and Shiatzy Chen.

Early Life

Shu Qi was born Lin Li-hui on April 16, 1976, in Xindian, Taipei County, Taiwan. When she was 17 years old, Shu moved to Hong Kong in pursuit of a film career. She started out as a softcore pornography model and appeared in the Chinese version of Playboy. After she met film producer Manfred Wong, he put her in many Hong Kong Category III films, including 1996's "Sex & Zen II" (1996).

Career

In 1996, Qi starred in the film "Viva Erotica," which earned her a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Soon after, she appeared in 1997's "Those Were the Days," 1998's "Portland Street Blues," "The Lucky Guy," "City of Glass," and "The Storm Riders," and 1999's "Gorgeous" and "A Man Called Hero." Shu began the 2000s with roles in "My Name is Nobody," "The Island Tales," "Hidden Whisper," "Born to Be King," "Skyline Cruisers," "Flyin' Dance," and "For Bad Boys Only." In 2001, she appeared in the films "Martial Angels," "Millennium Mambo," "Visible Secret," "Love Me, Love My Money," and "Beijing Rocks." In 2002, Qi co-starred with Jason Statham in the French action movie "The Transporter," then she appeared in the 2003 romance "The Foliage" and the 2004 supernatural horror film "The Eye 2." She won a Golden Horse Award for her performance in 2005's "Three Times," then she starred in "Confession of Pain" (2006), "My Wife Is a Gangster 3" (2006), "Forest of Death" (2007), "Blood Brothers" (2007), "If You Are the One" (2008), "Look for a Star" (2009), and "New York, I Love You" (2009). "If You Are the One" earned more than ¥364 million (US$53.7 million) at the box office, making it 2008's highest-grossing Chinese film.

In 2010, Shu appeared in the films "City Under Siege," "Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen," and "If You Are the One 2," followed by "A Beautiful Life" in 2011 and "Love" and "The Second Woman" in 2012. That year she also had cameos in "Tai Chi 0," "Tai Chi Hero," and "CZ12." In 2013, she starred in "Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons," which became the highest-grossest Chinese film until "Monster Hunt" surpassed it in 2015. After the success of "Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons," Qi appeared in "Gone with the Bullets" (2014), "The Assassin" (2015), "The Last Women Standing" (2015), and "Mojin: The Lost Legend" (2015), and she co-wrote and starred in the 2015 romantic comedy "All You Need Is Love." In 2016, she appeared in a Chinese remake of the American film "My Best Friend's Wedding," and in 2017, she starred in the Taiwanese-Chinese action-comedy "The Village of No Return" and the Hong Kong action film "The Adventurers" and had a cameo in "Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back." Shu then starred in 2018's "The Island" and 2019's "Shanghai Fortress," a film adaptation of the 2009 Jiang Nan novel "Once Upon a Time in Shanghai." In 2023, she appeared in "Good Autumn, Mommy" and "If You Are the One 3," and in 2024, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited her to become a member. In 2025, she starred in "Resurrection," a science-fiction detective film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Personal Life

Qi married actor/director Stephen Fung in September 2016. They met on the set of "Bishonen" in 1997 and were friends for two decades before they became romantically involved.

Awards and Nominations

Qi has earned eight Hong Kong Film Award nominations, winning for Best New Performer and Best Supporting Actress for "Viva Erotica" in 1997 and Best Supporting Actress for "Portland Street Blues" in 1999. Her other nominations were for Best Supporting Actress for "The Storm Riders" (1999) and Best Actress for "Love Is Not a Game, But a Joke" (1998), "City of Glass" (1999), "Look for a Star" (2010), and "A Beautiful Life" (2012). Shu has received nine Golden Horse Award nominations, taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actress for "Portland Street Blues" in 1998 and Best Actress for "Three Times" in 2005. She won Golden Bauhinia Awards for Best Supporting Actress for "Viva Erotica" in 1997 and "City of Glass" in 1999, and she earned a Shanghai Film Critics Award for Best Actress for "The Foliage" in 2004. In 2009, Qi received a Huabiao Award for Outstanding Actress (Hong Kong/Taiwan) for "If You Are the One," and in 2013, she was named Best Actress (Comedy Features) for "Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons" at Fantastic Fest. In 2016, she won an Asian Film Award for Best Actress for "The Assassin."

Real Estate

In 2011, Shu paid HK$18.3mil ($3.1 million) for a unit at The Beverly Hills complex in Tai Po. In 2018, it was reported that she purchased a 2,499-square-foot duplex in Hong Kong for HK$127mil (approximately $22.1 million). The duplex is located in the Yoo 18 Bonham development, and the development's property agent described the home as "a four-bedroom ocean view luxury flat."