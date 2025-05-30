What is Sheri Moon Zombie's net worth?

Sheri Moon Zombie is an American actress, model, fashion designer, and muse who has a net worth of $50 million. Sheri Moon Zombie is best known for her frequent collaborations with her husband, horror filmmaker and musician Rob Zombie. Her career has been defined by her distinctive presence in the world of cult horror, where she carved out a niche playing wild, unhinged, and fiercely memorable characters. Her breakout role came in 2003 when she starred as Baby Firefly in Rob Zombie's directorial debut, "House of 1000 Corpses," a part she reprised in "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell." Her blend of horror, sex appeal, and dark humor made her an icon of modern horror cinema. Outside of acting, she launched a clothing line called Total Skull and appeared in numerous music videos for Rob Zombie and other artists. While her career is closely tied to her husband's creative universe, Sheri Moon Zombie has built a devoted fanbase and remains a standout figure in genre entertainment.

Early Life and Background

Sheri Lyn Skurkis was born on September 26, 1970, in San Jose, California. She later moved to Connecticut and attended Plainville High School. After graduation, she pursued dance and modeling while studying at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. Sheri also briefly attended college in Boston, though she ultimately left to focus on her entertainment ambitions.

Her early professional years were shaped by her relationship with Rob Zombie, whom she began dating in the early 1990s. Their shared love for horror and music quickly turned into a creative partnership. Sheri started appearing in Rob's music videos and live stage shows as a dancer and performance artist, developing the persona that would define much of her future acting career.

Breakout Roles in Horror Film

Sheri's official film debut came in "House of 1000 Corpses" (2003), where she portrayed Baby Firefly, a gleefully sadistic member of a murderous backwoods family. The film, written and directed by Rob Zombie, became a cult classic despite mixed critical reception. Her performance as Baby—equal parts flirtatious and terrifying—helped establish her as a new face in horror.

She reprised the role in the sequel "The Devil's Rejects" (2005), which received greater acclaim and solidified the Firefly family's place in horror lore. Sheri's performance showed more range, giving her character emotional weight and vulnerability beneath the chaos. In 2019, she returned once again as Baby Firefly in "3 From Hell."

In between these projects, Sheri appeared in Rob Zombie's reimagining of "Halloween" (2007) and its sequel "Halloween II" (2009), playing Deborah Myers, the mother of a young Michael Myers. She also starred in "The Lords of Salem" (2012), taking on the lead role of Heidi Hawthorne, a radio DJ drawn into a centuries-old witchcraft conspiracy. The role demanded a more subdued and psychological performance and demonstrated her versatility as an actress.

Other Work and Total Skull

In addition to her film career, Sheri has made several television appearances. She provided voice work in Rob Zombie's animated film "The Haunted World of El Superbeasto" (2009), where she played Suzi X, a hypersexualized secret agent.

Outside of acting, she launched a fashion line called Total Skull in 2006. The brand reflected her personal style—equal parts punk, horror, and rock chic. Although Total Skull operated for several years and became a hit among horror fans, the brand is no longer active.

Sheri has also featured prominently in Rob Zombie's music videos throughout his solo career and earlier with White Zombie. Notable appearances include videos for "Living Dead Girl," "Dragula," "Feel So Numb," and "Superbeast."

Personal Life & Real Estate

Sheri Moon married Rob Zombie on Halloween night in 2002 after nearly a decade together. The two have since become one of the most iconic creative couples in the horror genre. Sheri is widely regarded as Rob's muse, appearing in nearly all of his feature films and often contributing to the tone and visual style of his work.

Over the years, the couple curated a striking residential compound in the Hollywood Hills. In 2016, they purchased a home in Laurel Canyon for $2.5 million, followed by the larger adjacent property in 2018 for $4.5 million. Together, the side-by-side homes form a private, architecturally significant estate. They listed the estate for sale in May 2025 for $9 million.