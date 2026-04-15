Shawna Craig net worth

What is Shawna Craig's net worth?

Shawna Craig is an American actress, model, and television host who has a net worth of $200 thousand.

Shawna Craig gained national attention through her marriage to actor Lorenzo Lamas and her appearances on reality television. Initially working as a model and red carpet interviewer, Craig gradually transitioned into acting before expanding her public profile through shows like "Second Wives Club." Known for her grounded personality and unconventional life experiences, she became widely recognized for an extraordinary act of generosity when she served as a surrogate for her stepdaughter, Shayne Lamas. In recent years, Craig has worked to reinvent herself as a working actress, landing roles in higher-profile television productions after her reality TV fame. Her career reflects a mix of entertainment industry persistence and personal resilience, shaped by both public attention and private challenges.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Shawna Craig was born on June 26, 1986, in Los Angeles, California, but spent much of her upbringing in Tallahassee, Florida. Of Irish and Mexican descent, she developed an early interest in both athletics and the performing arts.

As a teenager, she attended theater and modeling schools, which helped her secure early opportunities in runway work and promotional modeling, including appearances tied to major racing events. By the age of 20, she had moved back to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in entertainment more seriously.

Craig initially worked as a red carpet interviewer, gaining experience interacting with celebrities and building industry connections. From there, she began landing small roles in television and film, gradually transitioning from hosting and modeling into on-screen acting.

Marriage to Lorenzo Lamas and Reality Television

Craig's public profile rose significantly in 2011 when she married Lorenzo Lamas after a relatively brief courtship. As his fifth wife, she entered an already well-known Hollywood family, which brought immediate media attention.

Because Lamas had previously been married to someone with a nearly identical name, Craig chose not to adopt his surname publicly to avoid confusion. The couple's relationship became a focal point of reality television, including appearances on "Celebrity Wife Swap."

Her biggest breakthrough in the genre came in 2017 when she starred on the E! series "Second Wives Club." The show followed women married to high-profile men, and Craig quickly stood out for her candid personality and self-described "southern hippie" outlook. Viewers were particularly drawn to her dynamic within the Lamas family, where she was close in age to some of her stepchildren, creating a unique and sometimes complex family structure.

Despite their visibility, Craig and Lamas ultimately divorced in 2018, bringing an end to a highly publicized chapter of her life.

The Surrogacy Story

One of the most remarkable aspects of Shawna Craig's life came through her relationship with her stepdaughter Shayne Lamas. After Shayne suffered a life-threatening medical emergency in 2014 that resulted in a uterine rupture and hysterectomy, she was no longer able to carry children.

In response, Craig made the extraordinary decision to act as a surrogate. Having previously worked with a fertility agency as an egg donor, she was familiar with aspects of the process, though she had never carried a pregnancy herself.

Using an embryo created by Shayne and her husband, Craig became pregnant and carried the child to term. On July 4, 2015, she gave birth to a baby boy, Lyon Lamas-Richie.

The story received widespread media attention due to its unusual and deeply personal nature. By carrying her own step-grandchild, Craig's decision was widely viewed as an exceptional act of generosity and strengthened her public image as a compassionate and family-oriented figure.

Financial Context and Divorce

During her marriage to Lorenzo Lamas, the couple faced financial challenges that became public during his 2014 bankruptcy filing. At the time, Lamas reported approximately $322,000 in debt and indicated that Craig was earning around $2,500 per month working as a secretary.

The financial strain provided additional context to their relationship and underscored the realities behind their public-facing life. Their eventual divorce in 2018 marked the end of both a personal and financial partnership.

Career Reinvention and Recent Work

Following her divorce and the end of her reality television run, Craig worked to reshape her career and public identity. Rather than fading from view, she pivoted toward scripted acting, focusing on building credibility through television and film roles.

In the 2020s, she began appearing in more prominent projects, including roles on "Bosch: Legacy" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." She has also continued to work in independent films, gradually establishing herself as a working actress beyond her earlier reality TV persona.