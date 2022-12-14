Shauna Sand Net Worth:

What is Shauna Sand's Net Worth?

Shauna Sand is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $1 million. Shauna Sand was originally focused on pursuing a career as a classical dancer. She began her dance training when she was five, attended a performing arts magnet school through much of her elementary and middle school years, and began receiving dance scholarships to study with major companies when she was in her early teens. However, she also started modeling when she was in elementary school, and signed with her first major modeling agency when she was fifteen. Dance ended up taking a backseat. She subsequently moved to Paris, but it was not to further her career. Instead, she took some time away from modeling and completed her B.A. in International Business Administration at The American University of Paris. After returning to the United States, she caught the attention of Hugh Hefner, and, in May 1996, she became the Playboy "Playmate of the Month". Her modeling work led to roles in various film and television projects, including "Renegade", "The Chosen One: Legend of the Raven", "Air America", "Dark Realm", "Charmed and "Las Vegas." Sand's biggest acting role was on the French soap opera "Hollywood Girls" from 2012 to 2014. Shauna is also known for having been married to actor Lorenzo Lamas from 1996 to 2002.

Early Life

Shauna Sand was born on September 2, 1971 in San Diego, California. She got into the performing arts very early on in life, and started to study jazz, ballet, and theater when she was only five. At the age of 11, Sand began attending the School of Creative and Performing Arts in San Diego; by this point, she had already started modeling.

Playboy Playmate of the Month

Sand received her most widespread recognition yet when she appeared in Playboy magazine as the Playmate of the Month for May of 1996. She succeeded Gillian Bonner, the Playmate of the Month for April, and preceded June's Playmate Karin Taylor.

Acting Career

As an actress, Sand made her debut with a guest-starring role on the television series "Renegade," starring her future husband Lorenzo Lamas. She appeared in five episodes of the series from 1995 to 1997. After that, Sand appeared in the Troma B-movie "The Chosen One: Legend of the Raven," starring Carmen Electra and Lawrence Lanoff. Returning to television, she appeared in another series starring her husband, the short-lived "Air America." A few years later, in 2001, Sand was in an episode of the Eric Roberts-hosted anthology series "Dark Realm." She went on to make guest appearances on the fantasy series "Charmed" and the dramedy series "Las Vegas." Sand also had a role in the 2004 comedy film "The Deviants," about a dating service that matches people with unusual sexual predilections.

In 2009, Sand appeared on the E! reality series "Leave it to Lamas," starring her ex-husband Lorenzo and his family. The same year, she starred in the Vivid Entertainment pornographic film "Shauna Sand Exposed." In 2012, Sand began her biggest acting role yet, playing Geny G on the French soap opera "Hollywood Girls." After appearing in a recurring capacity for the first season, she became a main cast member for seasons two and three. Sand's costars on the show included Ayem Nour, Caroline Receveur, Kamel Djibaoui, Sylvia Jagieniak, Laura Coll, and Nicolas Suret. After leaving "Hollywood Girls" in 2014, she appeared on the E! reality series "Botched," about doctors who attempt to fix plastic surgeries gone awry.

Personal Life

Sand has been married and divorced multiple times. She wed her first husband, "Falcon Crest" actor Lorenzo Lamas, in 1996. They eventually divorced in 2002 after having three kids together. Four years after that, Sand married Romain Chavent, whom she divorced in 2008. She wed her third husband, Laurent Homburger, in 2011.