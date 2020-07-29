Sharon Fonseca net worth: Sharon Fonseca is a Venezuelan model and social media personality who has a net worth of $5 million. She is best known for dating Gianluca Vacchi.

Sharon Fonseca was born in Venezuela in January 1995. She is also an actress and journalist and has appeared in TV series including Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio and Bajo el mismo cielo. Fonseca has more than two million followers on Instagram. She graduated from the University of Miami and co-founded a jewelry line. Sharon Fonseca has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Duenos del Paraiso, Tierra de Reyes, Quien es quien?, and Las Reinas.