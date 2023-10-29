Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Mar 28, 1975 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Providence Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Model, Actor, Roller Skater Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Shanna Moakler's Net Worth

What is Shanna Moakler's net worth?

Shanna Moakler is an American actress, model and reality TV personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Shanna Moakler was named Miss New York in 1995 then was the first runner-up at the 1995 Miss USA pageant. She was subsequently crowned Miss USA after the winner, Chelsi Smith, won the Miss Universe pageant.

She began acting around that time and became a regular for two seasons on the USA series, "Pacific Blue." In 2001, she was chosen to be Playboy of the month.

Shanna is perhaps best known today for her relationships with several very famous men. She dated Billy Idol in 1997 and even appeared together in a scene the 1998 Adam Sandler movie "The Wedding Singer." At some point in 1997 Shanna began dating boxer Oscar De La Hoya. They were engaged at one point but never married. They have a daughter together. Their relationship reportedly ended in September 2000 when she tuned-in to the Latin Grammy Awards and saw Oscar sitting with another woman. As we detail later in this article, she subsequently filed a $62.5 million palimony suit against De La Hoya. They settled out of court.

She dated Dennis Quaid from February to October 2001.

In October 2004 she married Travis Barker. They had two children together before divorcing 2008.

Early Life

Moakler was born on March 28, 1975 in Providence, Rhode Island. She is of German, Irish, Portuguese, and Polish descent and grew up with her two older brothers and older sister. Moakler attended Barrington High School, where she was voted best-dressed. She was also a competitive roller skater for 12 years. After completing high school, Moakler moved to Miami to pursue a career in modeling. She later moved to New York City and then to Los Angeles.

Career

When Moakler was 17, she competed in Miss Teen USA 1992. She won the Miss Teen All American title in 1993. Two years later, in 1995, she was named Miss New York USA. In the Miss USA Pageant, she was the runner up but was later named Miss USA after the original winner became Miss Universe.

Moakler had already begun modeling by the time she was 15, appearing in publications like "Cosmopolitan" and "Brentwood." After her time as Miss USA was over, she eventually modeled with "Playboy." She was the Playmate of the Month in December 2001.

Moakler began her television career in 1996 when she appeared in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" and "Due South." In 1997, she appeared in the NBC movie "Friends 'Til the End." The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Timecop" in the role of Allison Kendall. Beginning in 1998, Moakler was a regular on the television drama "Pacific Blue." In seasons four and five of the show, she played Officer Monica Harper. From 1999 to 2000, Moakler appeared on three episodes of "Search Party."

In 2003, she appeared on "Punk'd" to help host Ashton Kutcher prank her then-boyfriend Travis Barker. A couple of years later, she made guest appearance as Mariska on the television program "Joey" starring Matt LeBlanc. She also made an appearance on "Jake in Progress." The same year, she and her then-husband starred in "Meet the Barkers," a reality series for MTV. The series premiered on April 6, 2005. It followed the couple throughout their daily activities and covered the couple's wedding and their life as a family. The show continued for two seasons until February 2006.

In April of 2006, Moakler appeared with Barker in an episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Later in 2006, Moakler participated in the third season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." She was eliminated during the competition's second week. She then had a number of other guest spots on shows like HBO's "Entourage," "Mas Vale Tarde," "Crowned: The Mother of All Pageants," and "Minute to Win It."

In 2014, Moakler appeared on the game show "Price is Right" as one of the celebrity judges to select a new male model for the show. In 2022, Moakler was announced as a HouseGuest who competed on the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother." She finished in seventh place out of eleven.

In addition to her television career, Moakler also has appeared in a number of films. In 1997, she appeared in "Poison Ivy: The New Seduction." The next year, she appeared in "Telling You" and "The Wedding Singer." In 1999, she appeared in the film "Love Stinks." In 2000, she had a role in "Critical Mass." In 2003, she appeared in "Pauly Shore is Dead." The following year, she appeared in "Seeing Other People." In 2006, she had a role in "Big Momma's House 2." She later appeared as herself on VH1's "I Love the New Millennium."

Personal Life

In 1997, Moakler had a brief relationship with rock star Billy Idol. They appeared together in a scene of "The Wedding Singer." In October 1997, she started dating boxer Oscar De La Hoya. They moved in together in early 1998 and announced their engagement in October of that year. They had a daughter together but then their relationship abruptly ended in 2000. Moakler was at home watching the Latin Grammy Awards when she saw De La Hoya escorting another woman to the show. Moakler then filed a $60+ million palimony suit against her ex-fiancé, claiming that he was an alcoholic and abusive to their daughter. The case was settled out of court in 2001.

Moakler then dated Dennis Quaid before she began dating Travis Barker. Shanna and Travis married on October 30, 2004. They had two children together, a son and a daughter. Barker filed for divorce from Moakler on August 8, 2006. It was later reported that Barker was seeing Paris Hilton. Tensions between Hilton and Moakler led to a confrontation at a Los Angeles nightclub in October of that year. The two women each accused the other of battery in separate complaints with the Los Angeles Police Department, though no charges were ultimately filed.

In February 2014, Moakler began dating Hells Angels biker Bryan Sollima. They were in a relationship until July 2019.

Real Estate

In 2002 Travis paid $1.461 million for a home in Calabasas, California. Shanna received this home in their divorce. She sold it in March 2016 for $2.157 million.