What is Savannah Chrisley's net worth?

Savannah Chrisley is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Savannah Chrisley is an American reality television personality, entrepreneur, and influencer who rose to fame through her family's hit USA Network series, "Chrisley Knows Best."

Known for her sharp wit, Southern charm, and strong sense of independence, Savannah quickly became a standout figure on the show, which chronicled the lives of the affluent and outspoken Chrisley family. Her popularity led to a spin-off series, "Growing Up Chrisley," where she and her brother, Chase, navigated adulthood and personal ambitions outside their parents' shadow. Beyond television, Savannah has built a multifaceted career as a businesswoman, podcast host, and advocate, all while managing significant family responsibilities and public scrutiny.

Early Life and Education

Savannah Faith Chrisley was born to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley and grew up as one of five siblings in a blended family that includes Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. Raised in a household steeped in real estate and media, Savannah was exposed early to the dynamics of entrepreneurship and public life. She began her collegiate studies at Lipscomb University before transferring to Belmont College. During her teenage years, she also participated in beauty pageants, earning the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Reality TV Stardom

Savannah's breakout came with the premiere of "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2014, where audiences were introduced to the Chrisley family's lavish lifestyle and humorous dynamics. Her quick wit and relatable moments made her a fan favorite, leading to the creation of "Growing Up Chrisley" in 2019, which focused on Savannah and her brother Chase's adventures in Los Angeles. The show allowed Savannah to further showcase her personality and ambitions beyond the family setting.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Capitalizing on her television fame, Savannah ventured into the business world with notable success. She launched her own beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, offering a range of cosmetics and fragrances that reflect her personal style. Additionally, she became a licensed realtor and co-founded Chrisley & Co., a real estate firm based in Nashville, focusing on luxury properties. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends to her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," where she discusses personal growth, family, and current events.

Getty

Personal Challenges and Advocacy

The Chrisley family's public image faced significant challenges when Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, resulting in prison sentences. In the wake of her parents' incarceration, Savannah assumed guardianship of her younger brother, Grayson, and niece Chloe, navigating the complexities of legal responsibilities and family dynamics. She has been candid about the emotional and financial strains during this period, including managing multiple mortgages and legal fees.

Amid these challenges, Savannah has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, using her platform to discuss the impact of the legal system on families. Her experiences have fueled her commitment to raising awareness and seeking change within the justice system.

Personal Life

Savannah's personal life has been a subject of public interest, with her relationships often in the spotlight. She was previously engaged to NHL player Nic Kerdiles, with the engagement ending in 2020. Subsequent relationships, including one with former football player Robert Shiver, have also attracted media attention. Despite the public scrutiny, Savannah continues to focus on her personal growth and professional endeavors.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
