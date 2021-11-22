Sara Jean Underwood Net Worth:

splits: 7

What Is Sara Jean Underwood's Net Worth?

Sara Jean Underwood is an American model, actress and social media star who has a net worth of $5 million dollars. As of this writing she has more than 9 million followers on Instagram alone.

In addition to her appearances in Playboy, she has also hosted "Attack of the Show" and appeared on MTV's "Ridiculousness". She has also appeared on "The Girls Next Door" multiple times, and played supporting roles in the films "Epic Movie", "The House Bunny", and "The Telling", among other projects. She also plays for VictoryPoker.net's poker team, and models for the company.

Early Life

Sara Jean Underwood was born in Portland, Oregon on March 26, 1984. She graduated from Scappoose High School in the early 2000s, and then went on to attend both Portland State University and Oregon State University.

Career

Her first job was a salesperson for heavy construction equipment. Underwood worked at the Beaverton, Oregon Hooters restaurant. She got her start with Playboy Magazine when she appeared in their "The Girls of Pac 10" issue in October 2005. Underwood was featured in the photoshoot holding a football and only body painting, a rendering of the Oregon State Beavers football jersey. Her photo was ultimately chosen as the magazine's cover image. A year later, she was chosen as July's "Playmate of the Month", and the following year, she became "Playmate of the Year". Her prize for this included a Mini Cooper convertible. In March 2008, she was ranked in Playboy at No. 25 on their "25 Hottest Playboy Celebrities" list. She appeared on several episodes E!'s "The Girls Next Door" and was featured as Miss July in Playboy. Underwood discovered Ida Ljungqvist, who became 2009's Playmate of the Year, while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

In addition to her modeling work for Playboy, she has appeared on-screen in several productions. She first appeared in "Epic Movie" as a pirate wench in 2007. She acted as a playmate in the 2008 comedy "House Bunny" alongside fellow playmates. Underwood, along with Holly Madison, appeared in the 2009 film "The Telling," Sara Jean starred as herself in "Miss March" and in 2013 she nabbed the lead role in the horror thriller "Deadly Weekend." It was revealed during an episode of "Kendra" that Underwood had undergone breast augmentation surgery, which she later confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show."

Underwood has worked as a presenter and an announcer as well for the Blackbelt TV network. She filled in for Olivia Munn in 2009 when she hosted five episodes of G4's "Attack of the Show." She was also a substitute host and regular presenter of "The Feed." Underwood competed in the Kunoichi competition in Japan, otherwise known as "Women of Ninja Warrior" to U.S. audiences. She won her first competition but failed the second level when she misjudged a step and fell. Underwood did a modeling campaign for VictoryPoker.net and joined their team of pro poker players, playing at charity poker tournaments. In 2012, she guest starred on Season 2 of MTV's reality show "Ridiculousness."

Personal Life

Sara Jean dated Ryan Seacrest on and off again for two years. She dated Roberto Martinez from The Bachelorette season six in 2013. Sara and her partner Jacob Witzling build artisan cabins in the Pacific Northwest they've named Cabinland. They have a YouTube channel they run to document the process of creating Cabinland.