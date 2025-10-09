What is Sam Faiers' net worth?

Samantha Faiers is an English television personality, entrepreneur, author, and social media influencer who has a net worth of $9 million. Sam Faiers is best known for starring in the hit reality series "The Only Way Is Essex." After rising to fame in the early 2010s as part of the Essex reality TV phenomenon, Faiers successfully transformed her public persona from reality star to businesswoman and mother. She has appeared in several popular reality programs, including "Celebrity Big Brother" and her own family-focused series "The Baby Diaries" and "Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries." Beyond television, she has built a thriving brand empire through beauty and wellness ventures, authored bestselling books, and launched a popular podcast with her sister, Billie Faiers. Over more than a decade in the public eye, Sam Faiers has evolved into one of the UK's most recognizable and enduring reality stars, balancing her career with family life and entrepreneurship.

Early Life

Samantha Elizabeth Faiers was born on December 31, 1990, in Brentwood, Essex, England. She is the younger of two sisters, with her sibling Billie Faiers also becoming a prominent reality television star. Their parents, Suzanne Wells and Lee Faiers, separated when the girls were young. Sam attended Shenfield High School and worked a variety of jobs, including in a bank and as a model, before breaking into entertainment.

Television Career

Faiers first appeared on British television in 2010 when she joined the debut cast of ITV2's "The Only Way Is Essex." The semi-scripted reality show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, following the glamorous lives of Essex locals. Sam's on-screen romances, especially with co-star Joey Essex, made her one of the breakout personalities.

She remained a fixture on "The Only Way Is Essex" for eleven series before departing in 2014 to pursue other opportunities. That same year, she entered "Celebrity Big Brother," where she reached the final and finished in fifth place. During her time in the Big Brother house, Faiers began experiencing severe health issues that led to her being diagnosed with Crohn's disease shortly after the show ended.

Following her reality TV success, she starred in several spin-off programs centered on her personal life. Her solo show "Sam Faiers: The Baby Diaries" premiered in 2016 and documented her journey into motherhood. It later evolved into "Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries," co-starring her sister. The show ran for multiple seasons, chronicling their lives as mothers, partners, and entrepreneurs, and became one of ITVBe's most popular series.

Business Ventures

Outside of television, Sam Faiers has built a wide-ranging career as an entrepreneur. She has released two books, "Living Life the Essex Way" and "Secrets and Lies," both of which became bestsellers in the UK.

In 2018, she founded Revive Collagen, a ready-to-drink supplement brand aimed at promoting beauty and wellness from within. The company achieved rapid growth, benefiting from Faiers' large social media following and credibility in the health and beauty market. She has also launched fashion collaborations, worked as a brand ambassador, and built a lucrative influencer business through her platforms.

In 2021, after ending "The Mummy Diaries," Sam and Billie launched "The Sam & Billie Show" podcast, where they discuss motherhood, lifestyle, and family stories. The podcast quickly gained a large following, further extending their joint brand presence beyond television.

Personal Life

Sam Faiers' romantic relationships were a major storyline on "The Only Way Is Essex," including her high-profile engagement to Joey Essex. The pair split in 2013.

Since 2014, she has been in a relationship with Paul Knightley. The couple has three children together: son Paul, daughter Rosie, and son Edward. Much of their family life has been featured in her later television projects and on social media, where she shares glimpses of motherhood and family milestones.

Faiers' battle with Crohn's disease has also been an important part of her story. Her diagnosis prompted a greater focus on wellness and self-care, influencing both her business ventures and her public advocacy for health awareness.

Legacy and Influence

Over the past decade, Sam Faiers has become one of the most recognizable figures to emerge from the British reality TV boom. She successfully evolved from an Essex socialite into a respected businesswoman, author, and media personality. Her long-running presence on television, combined with a strong entrepreneurial instinct, has made her a role model for reality stars seeking to build lasting brands beyond their on-screen fame.