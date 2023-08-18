Sam Asghari Net Worth

What is Sam Asghari's net worth?

Sam Asghari is an Iranian-American model/actor who has a net worth of $250,000. Sam Asghari is best known for being married to Britney Spears for 14 months. Sam and Britney were married for 14 months. They married on June 9, 2022. He filed for divorce 434 days later on August 17, 2023.

Early Life

He was born Hesam Asghari on March 3, 1994, in Tehran, Iran. Sam moved to the United Stats with his parents and three sisters when he was 13. He played football while attending Moorpark College. He became an American citizen in 2012, at the age of 18.

Career

At the encouragement of his sister, when Sam was in his early 20s he launched a modeling career. He would eventually appear in many magazines, notable Men's Health and GQ.

He also began auditioning for film and TV shows. In 2018 Sam had small role in a Star Trek spoof movie called "Unbelieveable!!!!!". In 2021 he appeared in several episode of the Showtime series "Black Monday," and a single-episode appearance in the HBO series "Hacks." Also in 2021 he had a small part in the Mel Gibson movie "Hot Seat."

He would go on to appear in a number of music videos including for Britney Spears and Fifth Harmony (for their song "Work From Home).

Personal Life

In 2014 Sam appeared in a music video for the singer Mayra Veronica. Sam and Mayra subsequently dated for a period.

In 2016 Sam appeared in the music video for Britney Spears' song "Slumber Party." The subsequently began dating at some point. They went official with their relationship with an Instagram post in 2017. Britney is 12 years older than Sam. They were together through the pandemic and the termination of Britney's infamous 13-year conservatorship. Sam was praised by fans for his support of Britney during the conservatorship and his efforts behind the scenes to help her with the termination.

They became engaged in September 2021. They married on June 9, 2022 at her estate in Thousand Oaks, California. The wedding was attended by Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez.

Divorce and Prenup

Sam filed for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage. He released the following statement:

"After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

When they married, Britney Spears' net worth was $60 million. During the course of their marriage she signed a number of lucrative business deals, including a $15 million book deal.

Unfortunately for Sam, the terms of their reportedly "ironclad" prenup, he likely will not receive much from Britney in their divorce. The terms of their prenup reportedly would have entitled Sam to $1 million for every two years of marriage, capped at $10 million. As we just stated, they were only married for 14 months.

The prenup reportedly precludes Sam from receiving a dime of spousal support, but in his divorce filing he did request spousal support and legal fees.