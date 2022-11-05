Sabrina Guinness Net Worth:

What is Sabrina Guinness's Net Worth?

Sabrina Guinness is a British Socialite and business owner who has a net worth of $100 million. Sabrina Guinness is the founder of the Youth Cable Television Charity. Her family is well-known for their businesses in brewing, banking, politics and religious ministry. In the 1970s and 1980s Guinness was popular in the gossip columns due to her romantic relationship with numerous celebrities such as Prince Charles, Ryan O'Neal, Jack Nicholson, and Mick Jagger. With the help of British media executive, journalist and broadcaster Greg Dyke, Guinness founded the Youth Cable Television in 1995. The charity trains disadvantaged youth to work in television production.

Early Life

Guinness was born on January 9, 1955. She is the daughter of James Edward Alexander Rundell Guinness CBE, a former World War II veteran who later became a banker with Guinness Mahon and then the Provident Mutual Life Assurance Association. He also served as the Chairman of the Public Works Loan Board throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Her father's side of the family descended from Samuel Guinness, who established the banking line of the Guinness family business. Samuel's brother, Arthur, was the founder and inventor of Guinness beer. Her mother is Pauline Vivien and her family had created the business, Mander Brothers.

Guinness grew up with her three sisters and one brother. She has a twin sister named Miranda and her brother is the artist and writer, Hugo Guinness. Her other sisters are Anita Guinness and Julia Samuel. Due to her parents' fortune, Guinness grew up very comfortably

Career

Over her life, Guinness as done a variety of different jobs. She worked as a personal assistant for David Stirling, who had founded te British Special Air Service early in his life.

However, Guinness's main professional pursuit has been in television and film. She has worked in television and film production both in London and in Los Angeles. Some of her production credits include "Mississippi Burning" in 1988, "Pass the Mic" in 2000 and "Comes a Bright Day" in 2012.

She also founded the London-based charity, Youth Cable Television (YCTV) in 1995 with the help of Greg Dyke, a British media figure. The organization is designed to train disadvantaged young people for various jobs in television production.

Personal Life

During her youth, Guinness was connected to a number of high-profile public figures and celebrities. She was in a relationship with Prince Charles in 1979 which lasted nine months. During this time, she was photographed frequently with the Prince and attended various events with him at Balmoral, also in the presence of the Queen. Though the Prince was said to be in love with her, he broke up with her suddenly and the rumor mill blamed the Queen, who was said to have disapproved of Guinness's romantic past.

Guinness had been linked musicians Mick Jacker and Rod Steward and actors Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson. Her prominence as a socialite led to her being dubbed the "It Girl" of her generation by various publications. However, she spent the majority of her life unmarried and split her time between London and Hollywood, where she worked as an assistant producer on films for ten years.

In June of 2014, Guinness married the playwright Sir Tom Stoppard in a small ceremony in East Dorset, England after initially meeting in 2011. Some of Stoppard's most prominent plays include "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead," "The Invention of Love," and "Night and Day," among others. He has also worked on screenplays like "The Russian House," "Shakespeare in Love," "Anna Karenina," and "Enigma," among others. Through their marriage, Guinness became Lady Stoppard. The two have a home together near Blandford in Dorset, though Guinness still maintains a pied-à-terre in London.