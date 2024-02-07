What Is Rylan Clark's Net Worth?

Rylan Clark is a British presenter, television personality, singer, and model who has a net worth of $6 million. Rylan Clark is best known for finishing fifth on the ninth season of the reality TV series "The X Factor" in 2012 and for winning the reality series "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2013. Clark has been a presenter on television programs such as "Big Brother's Bit on the Side" (2013–2018), "This Morning" (2013–2019; 2022–present), "Supermarket Sweep" (2019–2020), "Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two" (2019–2022), and "You Are What You Wear" (2020). In 2016, he hosted the late night talk show "Up Late with Rylan." Clark has appeared in "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" (2016) as well as the television shows "Daybreak" (2011–2012), "Sweat the Small Stuff" (2013), "Never Mind the Buzzcocks" (2013), "Loose Women" (2013–2023), "Most Haunted" (2015), "The Crystal Maze" (2017), "The Weakest Link" (2017), and "Celebrity Chase" (2017; 2019). He has also hosted the podcasts "Ry-Union" (2021–2022) and "Rylan: How to Be a Man" (2023) and the radio show "Rylan on Saturday" (2019–present). Clark began modeling at the age of 16, and in 2011, he was the runner-up on the modeling competition reality series "Signed by Katie Price."

Early Life

Rylan Clark was born Ross Richard Clark on October 25, 1988, in Stepney, London, England. Clark attended Upminster's Coopers' Company and Coborn School. His mother's name is Linda, and during a 2019 appearance on "Loose Women," Rylan stated, "My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn's disease and I don't think Crohn's gets spoke about as much as it [should]. I nearly lost my mum last year, again. For the third time." Linda developed sepsis as a result of Crohn's disease. Rylan and Linda had appeared on "Celebrity Gogglebox" together in 2019 and 2020, but they didn't return to the show in 2021 due to Linda's battle with the disease.

Career

Clark started modeling when he was 16 years old, and he soon began using the stage name "Rylan," which he chose from a baby name book at a WHSmith store. He has been a member of Westlife and Take That tribute bands and the Spanish boy band 4bidden. In 2006, Clark appeared in the special "Madonna: The Confessions Tour Live from London," followed by four episodes of BBC One's "John Bishop's Britain" in 2010. In 2012, he finished in fifth place on the music competition "The X Factor," and the following year he was the winner of the Channel 5 reality show "Celebrity Big Brother." From 2013 to 2018, he co-hosted "Big Brother's Bit on the Side" and "Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side." Rylan was a presenter on ITV's "This Morning" from 2013 to 2019, and he returned to the show in 2022. In 2015, he co-hosted the Halloween special "Most Haunted Live!" and made it to the finals on "Celebrity MasterChef." He has also served as a guest judge on several episodes of "Celebrity MasterChef." In 2016, he hosted "Up Late with Rylan" on Channel 5 and was a co-presenter on "The Xtra Factor Live." In 2017, Clark hosted the game show "Babushka" and narrated the TV series "Spa Wars." He was a presenter on "Celebrity Ghost Hunt" in 2018, and that year he also narrated the special "Kylie at 50: Especially for You" and began a stint as a commentator on the "Eurovision Song Contest."

From 2019 to 2022, Rylan was a co-presenter on the "Strictly Come Dancing" companion show "Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two," and from 2019 to 2020, he hosted the game show "Supermarket Sweep." From 2020 to 2021, he presented the cooking game show "Ready Steady Cook." In recent years, he has starred in the specials "It Pays to Behave" (2020) and "Cher Meets Rylan" (2023), narrated "The A-Z of Eurovision" (2020), and hosted "Sport Relief" (2020), "Big Brother: Best Shows Ever" (2020), "You Are What You Wear" (2020), "The Big Eurovision Party" (2023), the "Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Handover and Allocation Draw" (2023), and "Sex Rated" (2023). From 2021 to 2022, he hosted the podcast "Ry-Union" to reunite "celebrities from the worlds of music, film, TV and entertainment." In 2023, Clark launched the podcast "Rylan: How to Be a Man," on which he "opens the fault lines of masculinity in lively and revealing conversations with prominent figures and celebrities."

Personal Life

In September 2014, Rylan became engaged to Dan Neal, one of his "Big Brother 14" housemates, and the couple married on November 7, 2015. They separated in 2021, and around the time of the split, Clark suffered a breakdown and took four months off from his radio show. He was hospitalized during this period, and during an appearance on the "Happy Place" podcast, he stated, "My body did completely shut down. I wouldn't eat. I went through a stage where I couldn't even talk, which for some people might be quite handy. My speech was just slurred. My mum thought I was having a stroke. My body just went. I went down to 9st and I am six-foot-four." On the "High Performance" podcast, Rylan revealed, "I tried to take my own life. I tried to do it twice."

Awards and Nominations

In 2015, Clark won a "Daily Telegraph" Award for LGBT Celebrity of the Year. He earned National Television Award (UK) nominations for Best Presenter in 2016 and 2017 and a TRIC Award nomination for TV Personality in 2021. In 2017, Rylan was honored by the British LGBT Awards as one of the Top 10 LGBT+ Broadcasters or Journalists.