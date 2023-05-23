Robin Antin net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Jul 6, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Female Profession: Showgirl, Choreographer, Dancer, Music Video Director, Actor, Designer, Entrepreneur Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Robin Antin's Net Worth

What is Robin Antin's Net Worth?

Robin Antin is an American dancer, choreographer and music video director who has a net worth of $8 million.

Robin Antin is best known as the founder of the girl group the Pussycat Dolls and its wider media franchise. She has also formed various other girl groups, such as the Paradiso Girls, Girlicious, and G.R.L. As a choreographer, Antin has worked with Paris Hilton, Pink, and No Doubt, among other musical artists.

Early Life

Robin Antin was born on July 6, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to British Jewish immigrant parents. She has three brothers: Jonathan, Steve, and Neil. Jonathan Antin went on to become a celebrity hair stylist, Steve a director, and Neil an actor.

The Pussycat Dolls

Antin rose to fame in 1995 when she founded the girl group the Pussycat Dolls, conceived of as a modern burlesque dance troupe. The group began performing with a repertoire of popular music standards from the 1950s and 60s, all while dressed up in lingerie and retro pinup costumes. Until 2001, the Pussycat Dolls had a Thursday night residency at the Viper Room in Los Angeles. At the encouragement of record executive Jimmy Iovine, Antin took the group mainstream as a pop music act in 2003. Signed to Interscope Geffen A&M Records, the Pussycat Dolls consisted of Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, and Ashley Roberts. The group released its debut single, "Sway," in 2004; it was included on the soundtrack of the film "Shall We Dance?" Following that, in 2005, the Pussycat Dolls released their debut album, "PCD." A global smash, the album launched the hit singles "Don't Cha," "Stickwitu," "Beep," and "Buttons." Despite their success, the Pussycat Dolls were riven by internal conflict due to what was perceived as unfair preferential treatment of the lead vocalist, Scherzinger. They released their second and final album, "Doll Domination," in 2008, and disbanded in 2010.

Antin has ensured that the Pussycat Dolls are more than just a pop music act. In 2005, she began diversifying the brand into fashion merchandise, product endorsements, and reality television programs, among other ventures. Antin has also helped launched various venues devoted to the brand, including the Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Saloon at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas; the Pussycat Doll Dollhouse in San Diego; and the Australian Pussycat Doll Burlesque Revue in Melbourne. At these and other venues, members of the troupe have included Jamie Preston, Hayley Zelniker, Colby Lemmo, Sophia Monica, Sheila Joy, Daymara Sabat, Lauren Venandos, and Jenny Driebe.

The Paradiso Girls

In 2007, Antin founded the first spinoff of the Pussycat Dolls, the girl group the Paradiso Girls. Intended as a global version of the Dolls, the group featured women from various countries: Chelsea Korka from the US, Lauren Bennett and Kelly Beckett from the UK, Aria Crescendo from France, and Shar Mae Amor from the Philippines. The Paradiso Girls released their debut single, "Patron Tequila," in 2009. Their next single, "Who's My Bitch," came out in 2010. The group disbanded shortly after that due to poor commercial performance and general unhappiness with its label.

Girlicious

Through the 2008 reality television show "Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious," Antin formed a new girl group called Girlicious. Signed to Geffen Records, the group was originally comprised of Nichole Cordova, Chrystina Sayers, Tiffanie Anderson, and Natalie Mejia. After releasing its self-titled debut album, the group lost Anderson and signed to Universal Music Canada. Girlicious released its second studio album, "Rebuilt," in late 2010. Early the next year, Sayers and Mejia left the group, and shortly after that Girlicious disbanded.

G.R.L.

Beyond the Pussycat Dolls, Antin has had her greatest commercial success with the girl group G.R.L., which she formed in 2012. The original lineup consisted of Lauren Bennett, Natasha Slayton, Simone Battle, Paula van Oppen, and Emmalyn Estrada. G.R.L. made its debut with the single "Vacation," which appeared on the soundtrack to the 2013 film "The Smurfs 2." In 2014, the group released its self-titled debut EP, and gained international recognition for being featured on Pitbull's hit song "Wild Wild Love." Also that year, however, G.R.L. was rocked by the suicide of member Battle. In her memory, the group released the single "Lighthouse." Shortly after that, G.R.L. disbanded. The group got back together in the summer of 2016 with Bennett, Slayton, and new member Jazzy Mejia. Now a trio, G.R.L. released the singles "Kiss Myself" and "Are We Good?"

The Dirty Virgins

In the mold of the Pussycat Dolls, Antin formed the Dirty Virgins, a Las Vegas-based female dance troupe consisting of Emily Istre, Amber William, Monteece Mask, and Tala Marie, among others.

Choreography

As a choreographer, Antin has worked with many musical artists, including Pink, Paris Hilton, No Doubt, and the Offspring. Additionally, she has served as a choreographer on various films.

Other Media Appearances

Among her other notable media appearances, Antin released a workout DVD in late 2009. A few years later, she served as a judge on the first season of the Lifetime reality television competition series "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition." Antin also appeared as a guest judge on the VH1 reality series "Megan Wants a Millionaire."