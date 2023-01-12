Riley Reid Net Worth:

What is Riley Reid's net worth?

Riley Reid is an American adult film actress and social media personality who has a net worth of $12 million. Riley Reid entered the adult film industry at the age of 19 after a brief career working as a stripper. Riley Reid has appeared in such pornographic films as "Girl Fever," "Grease XXX: A Parody," "Being Riley," and "Oral Queens Riley Reid and Skin Diamond Give Spit Filled Sloppy Blowjob." In 2012 she was awarded "Best New Starlet" at the NightMoves Awards. In 2013, LA Weekly compiled a list of of "10 Porn Stars Who Could Be the Next Jenna Jameson," and Riley ranked #8. That same year she won the XBIZ Award for "Best New Starlet." In 2014 she won three XBIZ Awards: Female Performer of the Year, Best Actress – Parody Release and Best Supporting Actress. As of this writing Riley Reid has won eight XBIZ Awards and 14 AVN Awards. She has won 23 major awards out of 56 nominations. As of this writing, Riley Reid is one of the most-viewed stars on the adult site PornHub, with over 1 billion views. In 2021, Reid was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame. In recent years Riley has found enormous financial success on the adult streaming platform OnlyFans.

Early Life

Riley Reid was born Ashley Matthews in Loxahatchee, Florida in July 1991. She is of Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Irish descent. Her family moved around Florida frequently, with Riley spending time in Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Carol City. She attended one semester of college with the intention of becoming a teacher.

Early Adult Career

At the age of 19 in 2010, Reid entered the adult film industry, initially under the stage name Page Riley. It didn't take long for her to prove her bona fides as one of the top pornographic performers in the industry. In 2012, Reid won her first of many accolades: the NightMoves Award for Best New Starlet. She won the same honor the next year at the XBIZ Awards. Reid only became more prolific and celebrated over the subsequent years. In 2014, she won three XBIZ Awards, including Female Performer of the Year and Best Supporting Actress for "The Submission of Emma Marx." Reid also took home three AVN Awards, including for Best Boy/Girl Sex Scene and Best Girl/Girl Sex Scene.

The plaudits kept coming for Reid in 2016. Named Female Performer of the Year at the AVN Awards, she also claimed multiple awards for her film "Being Riley," including Best Star Showcase. Moreover, she won two XBIZ Awards, for "The Submission of Emma Marx 2: Boundaries" and "My Sinful Life." In 2017, Reid won further AVN and XBIZ Awards for "Missing: A Lesbian Crime Story," "What's Next?," and "On Set with Riley," among other films.

Adult Film Career, 2018-2022

In 2018, Reid won her first Pornhub Award; in fact, she won three of them, for Most Popular Female Performer, Top Gangbang Performer, and Best Porn Twitter. She also netted an XBIZ Award for Performer Site of the Year for her personal website. The AVN Awards followed suit in 2019, giving Reid awards for Favorite Porn Star Website and Social Media Star. Meanwhile, she won a trio of Pornhub Awards, and earned the XCritic Award for Best Actress for her performance in "The Cursed XXX."

For her major release "I Am Riley," costarring Angela White, Katrina Jade, Ramon Normar, and Markus Dupree, Reid won two AVN Awards in 2020: Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene and Best Double Penetration Sex Scene. The next year, she won a second consecutive AVN Award for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene, this time with Emily Willis and Kristen Scott in "Paranormal." Reid was also inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame. She continued her success in 2022, winning the Pornhub Award for Most Popular Female Performer and the AVN Award for Best Oral Sex Scene, shared with Skin Diamond and Winston Burbank.

OnlyFans Earnings

Riley Reid is one the highest-earning people on the adult subscription service OnlyFans. In May 2021 it was reported that Riley earns between $500,000 and $600,000 every month from the platform. That works out to $6 – $7 million per year in net earnings after OnlyFans takes a cut.

Riley also earns additional income from her website, where she sells monthly subscriptions for $10 – $35 per month.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Riley has commented that she is estranged from most of her family and finds it difficult to form meaningful relationships. She has also mentioned in interviews that she would definitely not recommend anyone join the adult industry.

In April 2021 she became engaged to Latvian social media star Pasha Petkuns. Pasha Petkuns is a professional athlete who has competed in Red Bull "Art of Motion" championships.

In December 2019 Riley paid $2.1 million for a home in Altadena, California. She listed this home for sale in June 2021 for $2.6 million.

In May 2021 Riley Reid paid $4.8 million – with no mortgage – for a house in Pasadena, California. The 3.6-acre property has a sprawling 5,000 square feet of living space.