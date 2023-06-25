Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Jul 1, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Lakeland Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rhea Durham's Net Worth

What is Rhea Durham's Net Worth?

Rhea Durham is a model who has a net worth of $50 million. Though it should be noted that through her long-term marriage to Mark Wahlberg, Rhea's marital assets are likely in the hundreds of millions. Mark Wahlberg's net worth is $400 million.

Rhea Durham graced the covers of many major fashion magazines, including Marie Claire, Elle, and French Vogue. She also participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in both 2000 and 2001, and made a guest appearance as herself in an episode of the television sitcom "Spin City" in the latter year. Beyond her modeling, Durham is known for her marriage to actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg. They married in 2009 and have four children.

Early Life and Education

Rhea Durham was born on July 1, 1978 in Lakeland, Florida into a middle-class family. She is the eldest of three siblings, having a younger brother and sister. As a teenager, Durham went to Lakeland Senior High School. Because she began modeling during her adolescence, she left her studies early; Durham later completed her high school education remotely.

Modeling Career

When Durham was 15 years old, she was spotted at a mall in her hometown by a scout from a modeling agency. This led to a $100,000 modeling contract and the beginning of her professional career. Traveling to New York City and Paris, among other major fashion cities, Durham appeared in a range of advertisements and fashion shows. She went on to grace the covers of several major fashion magazines over the years, including Marie Claire, French Vogue, and both the American and British Elle. In both 2000 and 2001, Durham walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Spin City

Due to her fame as a model, Durham guest-starred as herself in an episode of the ABC television sitcom "Spin City." She appeared in the 2001 episode "The Wedding Scammer," playing a childhood friend of Richard Kind's character Paul who invites him to a fashion show.

Religious Conversion

In 2009, Durham converted from Baptist Protestantism to Catholicism, having taken the sacraments of initiation. Mark Wahlberg is famously an extremely passionate Catholic.

Marriage to Mark Wahlberg

In 2001, Durham met actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg at a press junket in New York City. Wahlberg asked her to attend church with him the next day, resulting in their first date at St. Patrick's Cathedral and the beginning of a long-lasting romantic relationship. In September of 2003, the two had their first child, a daughter named Ella. A second child, son Michael, was born in March of 2006. Durham and Wahlberg had another son, named Brendan, in September of 2008. A year later, the couple married in a private Catholic ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. Not long after that, in early 2010, Durham and Wahlberg had their fourth child, a daughter named Grace.

Durham and Wahlberg have often been spotted enjoying their time together and with their family. In 2016, they were seen vacationing in Barbados without their kids, and in the summer of 2020 were spotted on holiday in Idaho with the whole family. The pair has a loving marriage, and Wahlberg often posts flatteries about Durham on his social media accounts.

Real Estate

In May 2009, Mark and Rhea bought one of Beverly Park's (a gated community in Beverly Hills) last-remaining undeveloped lots in May 2009 for $8.25 million. Sitting on 6+ acres, he hired famed architect Richard Landry to design what became a mildly-ridiculous (in a good way) 30,000 square-foot main house. Construction costs alone likely topped north of $20 million. The final product features a golf course, basketball court, large pool, movie theater, and much more. They sold this home in February 2023 for $55 million.

In August 2022 they paid $15.6 million for two vacant lots located within the ultra-exclusive gated community called The Summit in the suburbs of Las Vegas.