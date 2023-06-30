What is Raquel Leviss' net worth?

Raquel Leviss is an American television and social media personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Raquel Leviss first became famous in November 2016 when she first appeared on the Bravo reality series "Vanderpump Rules." She became extremely famous, even outside of the reality show, in mid-2023 thanks to her involvement in the so-called "Scandoval", which is the nickname for a romantic scandal involving reality stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Early Life

Raquel Leviss was born in 1994 in Sonoma, California. She was adopted at birth. She competed in pageants as a kid and even won Miss Sonoma County in 2016.

Raquel graduated from Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, in 2018 with a BS in Kinesiology. She moved to LA soon after graduating.

James Kennedy Relationship

Raquel made her first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in November 2016 as the then-girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy. James proposed to Raquel in May 2021 by putting together a mini-festival he named "Rachella," a nod to Coachella.

Raquel and James split in December 2021 after being together for 5 years.

Scandoval

Tom Sandoval and fellow Vanderpump rules co-star Ariana Madix began dating in 2013.

In April 2022 Raquel attended Coachella with Sandoval. At some point between April 2022 and August 2022, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss began having an affair. This has been confirmed. It would later be confirmed that Tom and Raquel had sex for the first time in September 2022.

The Scandoval scandal was a major storyline on the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules, and it is likely to continue to be a topic of discussion for fans of the show for some time to come. In the wake of the scandal, Raquel reportedly spent over two months in a mental health treatment facility to deal with the stress of the relationship and exploding public scandal.

Here are some additional details about the scandal: