Priya Rai Net Worth:

What is Priya Rai's Net Worth?

Priya Rai is an Indian-American former adult star who has a net worth of $4 million. During her career, Priya Rai appeared in around 100 adult videos for such companies as Evil Angel, Digital Playground, Bang Productions, and Pure Play Media. She earned some accolades for her work, including the AVN Award for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for the 2008 video "Cheerleaders." Before performing in hardcore adult movies, Rai worked as a stripper as well as a model for swimwear and lingerie. Complex Magazine placed her at #32 on the "50 Prettiest Adult Stars of All Time" list, and at #19 on "The Top 100 Hottest Adult Stars Right Now". She announced her retirement from the adult film industry in June of 2013.

Early Life and Education

Priya Rai was born on December 25, 1977 in New Delhi, India. After being abandoned at birth by her parents, she was adopted by an American couple and was raised in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where her father is a research engineer at Honeywell. For her higher education, Rai went to Arizona State University, where she studied marketing. She ultimately dropped out to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry.

Career Beginnings

After dropping out of ASU, Rai joined the adult entertainment industry as a stripper. She carried out that line of work for several years before she became a glamor model specializing in lingerie and swimwear shoots. Rai came to attention on the Internet when she appeared on the sites Foxes and Brazzers.

Adult Film Career

At the age of 29 in 2007, Rai started performing in hardcore pornographic films. Among her first credits were "Cheating Wives Tales 8," "MILF Invaders 5," and "Busty Loads." Rai subsequently had her breakthrough in 2008 when she appeared in a number of adult television series, including "Big Tits Like Big Dicks," "Big Tits Boss," and "Milf Soup." Her other credits that year included the videos "Jesse Jane: Kiss Kiss," "Surfer Girls 2," and "Busty Housewives." For her incredible year, Rai earned an AVN Award nomination for Best New Starlet, and won the AVN for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene for "Cheerleaders." Next, in 2009, she appeared in such videos as "Tormented," "Doctor Adventures 6," and "MILF Gasms."

In 2010, Rai appeared in "Octopussy 3-D: A XXX Parody," "Bra Busters," "Squirt Squad," "Naughty Office 20," and "My Wife's Hot Friend 9," among other titles. The next year, her credits included "Big Tits in Sports 6," "American Cocksucking Sluts," "Big Tits at School," and the television series "Superbound." Rai was less prolific from 2013 until her retirement in 2015. During that period of time, she appeared in such videos as "Dirty Masseur 3," "My Friend's Hot Mom 38," "Barbarella XXX: An Axel Braun Parody," and "The Jack-Off List Vol. 1."

Regular Film Career

Beyond pornographic films, Rai starred in the 2013 Indian film "Isis Rising: Curse of the Lady Mummy," a tale set in Ancient Egypt. Her costars were James Bartholet and Michael C. Alvarez.

Breast Implants

Rai is known for her hefty bosom, and has been very open about her numerous breast implants over the years. A naturally petite woman, she has stated that she wanted to make sure that her breasts weren't also small. Rai therefore got saline implants to boost her bosom; she later replaced them with silicone implants. At her peak, Rai's chest measured DDD. In 2013, she had a breast reduction to bring her down to a D cup.

Personal Life

Rai lives in Phoenix, Arizona.